Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
QNED Sport. OÙ ACHETER CHOISISSEZ VOTRE Mini LED QNED

Vue grand angle d’un stade de football avec une foule nombreuse et un match en cours.

QNED Sport.Un téléviseur d’une forme incomparable.

Créez l’ultime configuration de jour de match et instaurez l’ambiance du stade chez vous grâce au Mini LED QNED de LG.

Les téléviseurs LCD vont plus loin que jamais.

Le LG QNED Mini LED associe des mini LED avec les technologies Quantum Dot et NanoCell dans un écran innovant et leader du secteur. Cette fusion de technologies offre une image d’une qualité incroyablement élevée avec des noirs plus profonds et des couleurs plus vives — une expérience gagnante.

Conçu pour les grands moments.

Faites l’expérience de toute l’atmosphère du stade et vivez tous les rebondissements comme si vous y étiez, grâce à l’écran géant de 86 pouces du Mini LED QNED de LG.

Vue arrière d’un téléviseur fixé au mur diffusant un match de basketball avec quatre hommes qui la regardent. L’image défilante de gauche à droite montre la différence entre un écran de 43 pouces et un écran de 86 pouces.
Vue arrière d’un téléviseur fixé au mur diffusant un match de basketball avec quatre hommes qui la regardent. L’image défilante de gauche à droite montre la différence entre un écran de 43 pouces et un écran de 86 pouces.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Régularité des couleurs à 100 %

Emportez chez vous toute l’effervescence du match.

Le Mini LED QNED de LG reproduit les couleurs avec une vitalité et une précision réalistes, même à partir d’angles larges, avec 100 % de régularité des couleurs. Alors asseyez-vous et profitez d’une expérience de jour de match sans compromis.

Un téléviseur fixé au mur dans un décor intérieur moderne diffuse un match de football aux couleurs vives. Deux téléviseurs QNED Mini LED de LG sont côte à côte et montrent une image d’immeubles multicolores depuis des points de vue centré et décentré. L’image reste régulière, vive et précise depuis les deux angles.

*Interteck certifie la régularité des couleurs à 100 %, mesurée par le CIE DE2000 avec les 18 nuances de couleurs Macbeth et un angle de vue de ±30°.
*Tous les modèles prenant en charge la régularité des couleurs à 100 % ont été certifiés par Intertek.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé le téléviseur parfait ?

OÙ ACHETER

Compatible Bluetooth Surround

Les sons du stade de tous les côtés.

Connectez facilement des haut-parleurs Bluetooth pour une véritable expérience de son ambiophonique rendant toute l’action à l’écran encore plus riche et réaliste. Avec le magnifique écran géant du Mini LED QNED de LG, vous pouvez reproduire l’expérience des grands matchs dans le confort de votre propre salon.

5 Personen, die vor einem wandmontierten Flachbildfernseher sitzen und sich ein Fussballspiel ansehen.

* Appareils compatibles : LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Enceintes vendues séparément.

Sports Alert

Visionnez chaque séquence en temps réel.

Que vous regardiez un film ou soyez en plein match, l’Alerte sportive vous tient au courant des dernières actualités et des matchs que disputent vos équipes préférées. Elle vous notifiera également qu’un match est sur le point de commencer afin de vous garantir de ne jamais rater aucune séquence, même lorsque vous regardez d’autres contenus.

Plusieurs types de notifications en rapport avec les résultats, les rencontres et les heures de débuts sont listées horizontalement sous l’image.

*Les événements sportifs et les championnats disponibles peuvent varier selon les pays.
*Indisponible en Russie

Motion Pro

Ne ratez plus une seconde de l’action.

Visionnez les séquences les plus subtiles grâce à Motion Pro. Cette technologie de gestion des mouvements avancée réduit le flou de mouvement pour offrir des actions plus fluides et une expérience visuelle plus nette, même pour les sports les plus rapides.

Zwei identische Bilder eines Hockeyspielers, der den Ball auf einem nassen Spielfeld abschlägt. Das linke Bild zeigt die Wiedergabe auf einem herkömmlichen LCD-Fernseher, das rechte Bild die Wiedergabe auf einem LG QNED MiniLED.

*Comparé aux téléviseurs LG UHD conventionnels sans technologie NanoCell.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED

Es gibt zwei Schaltflächen. Die erste, „HÄNDLER FINDEN“, führt per Link auf eine Seite, die Standorte von HÄNDLER FINDEN anzeigt, und die andere, „WÄHLEN SIE IHREN QNED-FERNSEHER AUS“, führt per Link zur Seite mit der QNED-Produktreihe.