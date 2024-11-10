Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Réfrigérateur-congélateur | 387 litres de capacité utile | Classe d'efficacité énergétique C | Essence Matte Black | 203 cm de hauteur | Smart Inverter Compressor | GBV3200CEP
Fiche d’informations produit

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

GBV3200CEP

Réfrigérateur-congélateur | 387 litres de capacité utile | Classe d'efficacité énergétique C | Essence Matte Black | 203 cm de hauteur | Smart Inverter Compressor | GBV3200CEP

front view

Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5% für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Smart Inverter Compressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.

DoorCooling

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

DoorCooling+™

Offre une fraîcheur plus uniforme plus rapidement

Les boissons sont plus froides et les aliments restent plus frais grâce aux performances uniformes et plus rapides du DoorCooling+™.

*Basé sur les résultats des tests effectués par TÜV Rheinland utilisant la méthode de test interne de LG comparant le temps nécessaire pour que la température du réservoir d’eau placé dans le panier supérieur baisse entre les modèles DoorCooling+™ et Non-DoorCooling+™. Modèles applicables uniquement.
*Les images du produit ne sont fournies qu’à des fins d’illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel.
*DoorCooling+™ est censé s’arrêter lorsque la porte est ouverte.

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Soft Start & Soft Stop

Der Smart Inverter Compressor arbeitet bei einem Geräuschpegel von niedrigen 35dB. Für reibungslosen Betrieb, den Sie kaum wahrnehmen.
Warum ein Smart Inverter Compressor?

Der Smart Inverter Compressor hat weniger Reibungspunkte, da er keine Verbindungsstücke besitzt. Zudem startet und stoppt der Kompressor sanfter, wodurch die Geräuschentwicklung geringer ausfällt als bei konventionellen Kompressoren.
Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel
FRESHConverter™

Sélectionnez la température optimale

Le FRESHConverter™ maintient dans un état optimal vos viandes, poissons et légumes.
10 Jahre Garantie auf den Smart Inverter Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor

Der Smart Inverter Compressor von LG ist dank der modernen LG Technologie leiser als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor. Darüber hinaus spart er mehr Energie und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

Ultimativer Komfort für Ihre Küche

Bequeme Lagerung

Das Weinregal und das variable Ablagefach ermöglichen eine einfache Gruppierung Ihrer Lebensmittel und eine mühelose Küchenorganisation.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus

Kompaktes Premium-Design

Die neue Kühl-Gefrierkombination ist die Verkörperung von Funktion und Stil. Sie verfügt über ein minimalistisches Design mit maximaler Eleganz und höchstem Komfort. Genießen Sie jetzt sowohl die praktische Anwendung als auch den Luxus in Ihrer eigenen Küche.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

Imprimer

Spécifications clés

  • Volume total (L)

    387

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    595 x 2.030 x 675

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    174

  • Classe d’énergie

    C

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Non

  • Finition (porte)

    Noir Acier

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Type de produit

    Réfrigérateur Combiné

  • Norme/Profondeur

    Encastrable

  • Classe d’énergie

    C

CAPACITÉ

  • Volume total (L)

    387

  • Volume du congélateur (L)

    110

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (L)

    233

  • Volume tiroirs (L)

    44

COMMANDEET ÉCRAN

  • Écran LED interne

    Oui

  • Congélation express

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    78

  • Poids de l’emballage (kg)

    82

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus de la charnière ou du cache décoratif de porte (mm)

    2.030

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus de la carrosserie (mm)

    2.030

  • Profondeur sans poignée (mm)

    608

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    595 x 2.030 x 675

FONCTIONS

  • Door Cooling+

    Oui

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Oui

SYSTÈME DE GLACE ET D’EAU

  • Fabrique à glaçons_Manuel

    Non

  • Distributeur d’eau uniquement

    Non

  • Fabrique à glaçe automatique

    Non

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Porte (Finition)

    PCM

  • Finition (porte)

    Noir Acier

  • Fond métallique(Metal Fresh)

    Blanche

  • Type de poignée

    Poignée Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    174

  • Classe climatique

    T

  • Niveau sonore (dB)

    35

  • Niveau sonore (classe)

    B

COMPARTIMENT RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Balconnet dans la porte_Transparent

    4

  • Lumière

    LED supérieur

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    3

  • Bac à légumes

    Oui (2)

  • Clayette porte bouteilles

    complète

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Oui

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Oui

  • Clayette rétractable

    Non

  • Pure N Fresh

    Non

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Non

CODE EAN

  • Code EAN

    8806084256911

COMPARTIMENT CONGÉLATEUR

  • Tiroir_Congélateur

    3 Transparents

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Ce qu’ils en disent

