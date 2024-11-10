Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Side-by-Side avec distributeur de glace, glace pilée et eau | Capacité 641 litres | Classe d'efficacité énergétique E | Réservoir d'eau interne 4L | Essence Matte Black | GSLC41EPPE
GSLC41EPPE.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Side-by-Side avec distributeur de glace, glace pilée et eau | Capacité 641 litres | Classe d'efficacité énergétique E | Réservoir d'eau interne 4L | Essence Matte Black | GSLC41EPPE

GSLC41EPPE.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
GSLC41EPPE

Side-by-Side avec distributeur de glace, glace pilée et eau | Capacité 641 litres | Classe d'efficacité énergétique E | Réservoir d'eau interne 4L | Essence Matte Black | GSLC41EPPE

Système de glaces SpacePlus®

Système de glaces SpacePlus®

Notre système innovant de fabrication de glace est intégré dans la porte du réfrigérateur.
Cela permet de libérer de l'espace supplémentaire pour le rangement dans les compartiments de la porte.
Utility Box

Utility Box

L'endroit parfait pour les petits aliments comme la charcuterie et le fromage à une température optimale.
LINEARCooling®
LINEARCooling®

Gardez vos aliments frais plus longtemps

Le compresseur linéaire Inverter de LG préserve plus longtemps l'aspect et le goût des produits frais en réduisant les variations de température dans la zone de réfrigération.
Froid uniforme 24 heures sur 24

Froid uniforme 24 heures sur 24

Contrôle précis de la température.
DoorCooling®

Refroidissement plus rapide et plus uniforme

DoorCooling⁺® stabilise la température intérieure et refroidit plus rapidement et plus uniformément que les systèmes de refroidissement traditionnels. La différence de température entre la partie intérieure et le côté de la porte du compartiment est considérablement réduite.
FRESHBalancer®

FRESHBalancer®

Le FRESHBalancer® unique de LG garantit des niveaux d'humidité optimisés en scellant le bac à légumes. Les légumes et les fruits se conservent ainsi plus longtemps.
Moist Balance Crisper®

Moist Balance Crisper®

Moist Balance Crisper® est un couvercle strié innovant qui maintient un niveau d'humidité optimal.Les fruits et légumes restent ainsi frais plus longtemps.
Compresseur linéaire à inverseur

Économies d'énergie efficaces

Grâce au compresseur Inverter Linear de LG, on obtient une efficacité leader sur le marché en utilisant moins de composants que les compresseurs traditionnels. Le compresseur Inverter Linear présente donc moins de points de friction et est plus silencieux.
Poignée rectangulaire

Design esthétique

Quelle que soit la technologie contenue dans un appareil, il ne peut être vraiment apprécié que s'il a aussi une belle apparence dans votre cuisine. C'est pourquoi LG accorde une grande importance à un design moderne et attrayant, même pour les détails comme les poignées et les affichages.
Alt text

*Basé sur des tests effectués par UL (comparant le temps nécessaire pour que la température passe de 24,8°C à 8°C, entre le modèle GBB60NSZHE sans DoorCooling et le modèle GBB72NSDFN avec DoorCooling.
