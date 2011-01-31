LG design once again takes top honors at iF and Reddot Design Awards

Zurich, Jan. 31, 2011 – For the 9 year in a row, LG Electronics (LG) was honored by the iF (International Forum) and the red dot design awards for excellence in design.



With competitors from 43 countries and more than 2,700 products participating in this year’s iF Design Award, LG took home top honors for nine products, among them NANO FULL LED 3D TV, bottom freezer refrigerator, front loading washing machine and solar lightwave oven.



LG was also honored with the red dot: grand prix for its reusable eco-package design. Only six out of the total of 6,369 entries received this exclusive award from the red dot jurors. The design was noted for using eco-friendly and recyclable materials as well as for its high versatility -- the packaging can be reused as a photo frame or a pencil stand, among other purposes.





Some of the key products recognized at the 2011 iF Design Award were:





LEX8: NANO FULL LED 3D TV



Thanks to NANO Lighting Technology and FULL LED Panel, the LEX8 is still only 0.88cm thick with a bezel just 1.25cm wide, indisputably the slimmest and narrowest of any FULL LED TV in the world. With its NANO Lighting Technology, the LEX8 creates both 2D and 3D pictures that are clearer, smoother and more refined.





Bottom Freezer Refrigerator for the EU Market



The new bottom freezer’s enticing design and its two-tone finish brings a contemporary, classy feel to the kitchen. Packing LG’s Linear Compressor technology and a smart inner structure, this product boasts a capacity of 385 liters, the largest in its class, which means 50 liters of extra storage compared with standard 2-meter tall bottom freezers.





24-Inch Front Loading Washing Machine



The sleek, modern-looking washing machine makes life easier for consumers by letting them customize or change their laundry settings via a big LCD display and control pad. This product comes with LG’s proprietary Inverter Direct Drive, which enables the machine to better control the spin speed, the precise movement of the inner drum, and the left and right movement. The Inverter Direct Drive is also a key part of LG’s 6 Motion control technologies, which offer a range of cycles suited to practically every wash and fabric type.

LG Electronics est l'un des leaders mondiaux dans les domaines d'électronique de divertissement, de communication mobile et d'électroménager ainsi qu'un acteur important de l'innovation technologique. LG emploie plus de 84 000 personnes réparties sur plus de 115 activités, dont 84 filiales partout dans le monde. En 2009, LG a atteint un chiffre d'affaire global de 43,4 milliards de dollars. La société regroupe cinq divisions : Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Air Conditioning et Business Solutions. LG est l'un des fabricants leader de télévisions à écran plat, de produits audio et vidéo, de téléphones portables, de systèmes de climatisation et de machines à laver. LG a conclu un contrat de longue durée faisant de l'entreprise le partenaire global et technologique officiel de la Formule 1TM. Dans le cadre de cette coopération de très haut niveau, LG détient les droits exclusifs d'appellation et de distribution à titre de partenaire officiel de coopération dans l'électronique de divertissement, la communication mobile et le traitement des données de cette manifestation mondiale. Pour en savoir plus, consultez





