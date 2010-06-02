LG to support Doctors without Borders' campaign to fight malnutrition

NEW YORK, June 2, 2010 – LG Electronics (LG) announced today its sponsorship of “Starved for Attention,” a new campaign by Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to raise awareness for and fight childhood malnutrition, a crisis affecting 195 million children worldwide. The LG Home Entertainment Company will contribute $500,000 toward the campaign and MSF’s treatment programs along with dozens of its flagship INFINIA televisions for use in multimedia exhibits as part of the campaign.

“LG’s support for MSF’s Starved for Attention campaign reflects our shared goal of helping people across cultural and geographic borders and underscores LG’s belief that no child should have to suffer from malnutrition,” said Simon Kang, president and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company.

Dr. Matthew Spitzer, President of MSF in the United States added, “LG’s sponsorship of the Starved for Attention campaign is an important contribution to our medical teams’ efforts to respond to this crisis and provides us with the latest technology to speak out about this unacceptable situation that requires a sustained response.” In 2009, MSF treated 250,000 malnourished children in 34 countries.

The campaign will feature a series of multimedia documentaries, spotlighting the childhood malnutrition crisis, in “Starved for Attention” exhibitions across the world. The documentaries, produced by MSF in conjunction with VII Photo, will be displayed at the exhibitions using LG INFINIA televisions as canvases. The first exhibition will launch at the New York Times Center in New York City on June 2, followed by Milan, Toronto and other venues (for a complete list, please visit www.starvedforattention.org).



About LG Electronics, Inc.



LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing more than 80,000 people working in over 115 operations around the world. With 2009 global sales of 55.5 trillion Korean Won (43.4 billion US Dollars), LG comprises of five business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Air Conditioning and Business Solutions. LG is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, audio and video products, mobile handsets, air conditioners and washing machines. LG has signed a long-term agreement to become both a Global Partner of Formula 1™ and a Technology Partner of Formula 1™. As part of this top-level association, LG acquires exclusive designations and marketing rights as the official consumer electronics, mobile phone and data processor of this global sporting event. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.



About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company



The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a top global player in flat panel displays, audio players and video products for the consumer and professional markets. LG's product areas include LCD and plasma televisions, home theater systems, Blu-ray disc players, audio components and video players, and plasma display panels, among others. While focusing on creating feature-rich devices, the company is also pursuing stylish designs and pushing technological boundaries to improve the home entertainment experience.



About Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières



Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières is an international medical humanitarian organization created by doctors and journalists in 1971. Today, MSF provides aid in more than 65 countries to people whose survival is threatened by violence, neglect, or catastrophe, primarily due to armed conflict, epidemics, malnutrition, exclusion from health care or natural disasters. MSF provides independent, impartial assistance to those most in need. In 1999, MSF received the Nobel Peace Prize.



