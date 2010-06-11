LG extends Formula 1™ reach to Virgin Racing

Télécharger les photos (JPG)

SEOUL, 11 Jun. 2010 – LG Electronics (LG), a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, has extended its reach within Formula One™ to include the Virgin Racing team.

In addition to LG being a Global Partner and a Technological Partner of Formula 1™ since the start of the 2009 season, the electronics company is now an official supplier to Virgin Racing, as well as Lotus Racing and engine manufacturer Cosworth.



LG adds Virgin Racing to its support programme through the supply of products at track and at the team’s factory. Virgin Racing entered the FIA Formula One World Championship™ this season as one of three new teams, bringing one of the world’s best known multi-service brands to the sport.

Graeme Lowdon, CEO of Virgin Racing, commented: “We are delighted to have teamed up with LG. Not only do they have an incredible range of products in their portfolio, but they are pioneers of cutting edge technology, making Virgin Racing a perfect partner for them. Virgin Racing is already utilising LG products, not only at Grands Prix but back at our factory in Dinnington as well, making this a fully integrated partnership and one which we hope will continue for many years to come.”

This latest move by LG continues its interest in supporting the smaller, younger teams as they find their feet at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Andrew Barrett, VP Global Sponsorship for LG Electronics, added: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership. Virgin Racing represents a strong brand in Formula 1 and at LG we are happy to support the team’s efforts in its first year of competing at the very top of motorsport. Virgin Racing is working hard to harness the highest level of performance, which is why LG is keen to help, true to our belief that Life’s Good through technology.”

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing more than 80,000 people working in over 115 operations around the world. With 2009 global sales of 55.5 trillion Korean Won (43.4 billion US Dollars), LG comprises of five business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Air Conditioning and Business Solutions. LG is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, audio and video products, mobile handsets, air conditioners and washing machines. LG has signed a long-term agreement to become both a Global Partner of Formula 1™ and a Technology Partner of Formula 1™. As part of this top-level association, LG acquires exclusive designations and marketing rights as the official consumer electronics, mobile phone and data processor of this global sporting event. For more information, please visit www.lge.com.

