Barre de son LG DS80QY

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

Barre de son LG DS80QY

DS80QY

Barre de son LG DS80QY

(0)
Vue de face avec caisson de basses

La barre de son S90QY de LG et le téléviseur LG sont placés ensemble dans le salon. Le téléviseur est allumé et projette une image en noir et blanc.

 



La meilleure solution pour les TV LG

Connectez la barre de son LG au téléviseur
LG pour une expérience audio immersive.

Nous vous aidons à optenir le meilleur de votre téléviseur LG

Les barres de son LG sont conçues pour améliorer en toute transparences les performances du téléviseur LG et pour être parfaitement adaptées au téléviseur LG. Ensemble, les deux créent une expérience sonore optimale.

WOW Orchestra produit un son envoûtant

La barre de son génère un son en parfaite harmonie avec le téléviseur LG Le son du téléviseur LG et celui de la barre sont utilisés simultanément pour proposer l’expérience d’écoute ultime. Ressentez le son dans ses moindres détails.

Des ondes sonores de couleur bleue aux formes variées sont émises par la barre de son et le téléviseur. La marque NEW est affichée dans le coin supérieur gauche.

*Téléviseurs compatibles : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour la mise à jour.

Facile à utiliser grâce à l’Interface WOW

Maintenant, l’intuitivité est dans vos mains. Contrôlez votre barre de son avec la télécommande du téléviseur LG. En une pression sur la télécommande, vous pouvez accéder au menu et aux paramètres de la barre de son sur le téléviseur. Vous pourrez ainsi régler le volume, vérifier l’état de la connexion et même sélectionner un mode sonore.

*La commande du mode de la barre de son peut varier selon les modèles.
**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.
***Téléviseurs compatibles : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Cette fonction permet de vérifier l’état de la barre de son et de modifier les paramètres depuis l’écran du téléviseur, d’adapter le volume (40-100) ainsi que de contrôler le mode de la barre de son.
*****Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour la mise à jour.

Conçu pour correspondre

Les barres de son LG sont parfaitement assorties aux téléviseurs LG afin d’optimiser le divertissement qui vous est offert et votre intérieur. Il vous suffit d’installer les barres de son LG avec le téléviseur LG pour donner à votre espace une touche de modernité.

Un son amélioré avec le processeur IA des téléviseurs LG

Parfaitement adaptée à votre téléviseur LG, la barre de son LG dispose du TV Sound Mode Share, qui utilise le processeur de son de votre téléviseur LG pour analyser le contenu que vous aimez et offrir un son plus clair et de meilleure qualité. Qu'il s'agisse de regarder les actualités ou de jouer à des jeux, vous pouvez profiter au mieux de votre téléviseur LG.

*TV Sound Mode Share peut varier selon les modèles de TV.
**La version de processeur IA de la TV varie selon les modèles de téléviseurs.

Son cinéma 3.1.3 canaux réellement immersif

Audio 3.1.3 canaux, puissance de 480 W, triples canaux orientés vers le haut et un caisson de basses - La barre de son S80QY de LG est une solution complète qui diffuse un son puissant et immersif pour une expérience de son surround améliorée.

Dans le salon, le téléviseur LG est accroché au mur. Un film est diffusé sur l’écran du téléviseur. La barre de son LG se trouve juste en dessous du téléviseur sur une étagère grise avec un caisson de basses juste à côté. Un ensemble de 2 haut-parleurs arrière se trouve au fond du salon. Des graphismes représentant des effets sonores sortent de tous les haut-parleurs. Dolby Atmos et DTS:X, logo IMAX Enhanced affichés au milieu au bas de l’image.

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
*Le symbole double D est une marque commerciale de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Écoutez le son d’une toute nouvelle façon avec les triple canaux orientés vers le haut

Découvrez la technologie sonore de pointe de LG - Les triple canaux orientés vers le haut. Cela signifie que la barre de son S80QY de LG offre une expérience nuancée avec une clarté vocale et une scène sonore plus large. Profitez de l’expérience sonore la plus immersive à domicile.

En vue à vol d’oiseau, le téléviseur LG est posé au sol et la barre de son LG se trouve juste en dessous du téléviseur dans l’espace infini. Sur l’écran du téléviseur, la silhouette d’un couple sur fond de feu d’artifice. Des graphismes représentant des ondes sonores sortent des haut-parleurs central, gauche et droit du haut de la barre de son.

*Ce qui précède est confirmé par une investigation sur ses propres normes.

Le son spatial à trois niveaux crée un dôme sonore virtuel

La barre de son LG S80QY repousse les limites du divertissement. Votre barre de son est équipée d’un son spatial à trois niveaux pour une expérience sonore plus précise et plus immersive. Grâce à l’utilisation d’un moteur 3D lié à la HRTF(Fonction de transfert relative à la tête), votre barre de son crée une couche intermédiaire virtuelle. Cela signifie que les couches sonores génèrent un son surround raffiné que vous ne pouvez retrouver que dans une salle de cinéma.

Trois couches d’ondes sonores bleues formant un dôme recouvrent la barre de son et la télévision dans le salon. La marque NEW est affichée dans le coin supérieur gauche.

*Le son à trois niveaux est disponible en mode CINÉMA/AI Sound Pro de la barre de son.
**La couche intermédiaire est créée à l’aide des canaux de haut-parleur de la barre de son. Le son des haut-parleurs avants et supérieurs est synthétisé pour générer un champ sonore.
***Impossible de créer le champ arrière si vous ne possédez pas de haut-parleur arrière.

Une expérience audio multicanale qui dépasse toutes les attentes

Avec la barre de son LG S80QY, le son de vos contenus est encore meilleur qu’auparavant. Elle divise les sons à deux canaux en sons multicanaux pour optimiser ce que vous entendez.

*Disponible avec les modes AI Sound Pro, Cinéma, Clear Voice Pro, Sports et Jeu.

Profitez de basses encore plus profondes et plus fortes

Avec un nouveau caisson de basses sans fil et un caisson de basses intégré plus grand, vous pouvez ressentir les basses de votre musique, de vos émissions et de vos films préférés comme jamais auparavant. Le son est plus profond, plus fort et peut être diffusé sur une plus longue distance.

Collage. De gauche à droite, une image du caisson de basses, gros plan sur le téléviseur LG, montrant la montagne sur l’écran du téléviseur et la barre de son LG en dessous. À droite, dans le sens horaire de haut en bas : gros plan sur le canal central orienté vers le haut. La barre de son LG, le caisson de basses et le téléviseur LG qui diffuse une plage au coucher du soleil sont installés dans le salon.

*Ce produit est exclu du haut-parleur arrière.

Technologie Meridian Audio

Partenariat pour un son optimal

Le partenariat de LG avec Meridian Audio, un leader de l’audio haute résolution, est synonyme de solutions qui ont élevé le plaisir de la musique et des films à un niveau supérieur. Découvrez les performances sonores ultimes avec les barres de son LG.

Gros plan sur le côté gauche de la barre de son LG, avec le logo Meridian en bas à gauche sur un produit.

Prestigieux experts britanniques du son, MERIDIAN

Meridian s’engage à offrir la meilleure expérience d’écoute possible dans n’importe quel environnement. Grâce à son savoir-faire en psychoacoustique, la science de la façon dont nous entendons et percevons le son, Meridian comprend ce qui est le plus important pour l’oreille humaine. Les technologies Meridian DSP et le réglage du son sur mesure sont appliqués pour garantir que les performances sonores les plus précises et les plus authentiques soient obtenues, quoi que vous écoutiez et où que vous soyez.

Collage. Dans le sens horaire à partir du haut à gauche : un microphone sur pied avec projecteur, un gros plan sur Meridian, un haut-parleur Meridian noir et le bureau de R

Technologies de pointe et savoir-faire de Meridian

Grâce à sa philosophie rigoureuse et axée sur la recherche, Meridian a pu maintenir sa position sur les limites de ce qui est possible en matière de son. En tant que pionnier des solutions audio haute résolution et expert du traitement des signaux numériques (DSP), Meridian a joué un rôle essentiel dans le développement et l’adoption de technologies pionnières.

Texte uniquement

Digital Signal Processing

Le DSP permet un contrôle absolu du signal audio, permettant la conception de technologies avancées et un réglage du son qui peuvent améliorer la performance sonore dans n’importe quel environnement.

Image d’une puce DSP

Meridian Horizon est une technologie de surmixage unique qui fournit un son multicanal immersif à partir d’un contenu stéréo.

Lors de l’écoute d’enregistrements stéréo à deux canaux, le meilleur endroit où écouter et où l’image précise est ressentie est très petit, et si l’auditeur est même légèrement hors axe, l’image se décompose. Meridian Horizon surmixe la stéréo à deux canaux vers n’importe quelle configuration de haut-parleurs et son surmixage adaptatif traite les hautes et basses fréquences séparément, pour optimiser psychoacoustiquement les signaux de localisation du son. Il en résulte des images plus stables, avec un emplacement d’écoute optimal plus grand et une expérience d’écoute plus immersive.
Miniature de Meridian Horizon. Reproduire la vidéo.

Le son haute résolution, tel qu’il devrait être audible

L’audio haute résolution fournit 96 kHz de fréquences d’échantillonnage et 24 bits de profondeur, pour un son plus précis et une expérience d’écoute plus agréable. Profitez de la musique comme les artistes l’ont vraiment voulu avec l’audio haute résolution pour une précision cristalline.

Image intégrale de la barre de son LG avec le logo LG dans le coin inférieur droit d’un produit. Le logo Hi-Res AUDIO est affiché à droite ou sur l’image.

Une expérience de contenu inégalée

Profitez de la meilleure image qui correspond à votre meilleur son. Avec le son surround puissant, la barre de son LG vous fera vivre une expérience audio plus réaliste.
Le téléviseur LG montre une personne qui saute à l’élastique et la barre de son LG est placée sous le téléviseur.
Films

Passage en 4K pour une résolution sans perte

La barre de son S80QY de LG fournit du contenu 4K, notamment HDR et Dolby Vision, avec une perte de qualité ou de performance minimale pour une expérience TV et audio entièrement connectée.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos et le symbole double-D sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories.

Un téléviseur LG est installé au mur, montrant un jeu de course. La barre de son LG est installée sur l’étagère marron, juste en dessous du téléviseur LG. Un homme tient un joystick. La marque NEW est affichée dans le coin supérieur gauche.

Le VRR/l’ALLM renforce les sensations de jeu

La barre de son LG est conçue pour offrir la meilleure expérience de jeu grâce à la VRR/l’ALLM. Taux de rafraîchissement variable (VRR) maximal de 120 Hz. Son temps de réponse quasi-instantané vous donne un avantage en jeu et vous propose une expérience visuelle réaliste. Avec le Mode faible latence automatique (ALLM), vous profitez d’un affichage et d’une interaction fluides, sans décalage.

*Le téléviseur et la barre de son doivent être compatibles avec le VRR/l’ALLM.
**La console doit être compatible avec le VRR. Transmission du VRR limitée au contenu en 60 Hz.

Le téléviseur LG est placé sur le meuble marron, devant lui se trouve la Barre de son LG S80QY. Le caisson de basses est placé sur la gauche du téléviseur. Le téléviseur affiche une scène de concert. La marque NEW est affichée dans le coin supérieur gauche.

Profitez des services de streaming musicaux en haute définition

Jouez de la musique sur votre barre de son. Elle est compatible avec Spotify et Tidal Connect. La barre de son LG prend en charge le format MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) qui garantit une excellente qualité audio avec une connexion Wi-Fi.

*Enregistrement MQA officiel requis.

Remplissez votre pièce d’un son vraiment immersif

Connectez la barre de son S80QY de LG aux haut-parleurs arrière SPQ8-S pour optimiser la sortie sur 5.1.3 canaux. Vous aurez alors la sensation que le son provenant de toutes les directions vous enveloppe, vous offrant ainsi une expérience audio réellement immersive et l’impression de participer à l’action.

Un téléviseur montre deux violoncelles à l’écran, une barre de son, un caisson de basses et 2 haut-parleurs arrière sont installés dans un vaste salon. Un graphique circulaire relie la barre de son LG, le caisson de basses et 2 haut-parleurs arrière.

L’AI Room Calibration Pro améliorée génère un son optimal

La barre de son LG localise le son dans l’espace. Avec l’AI ROOM Calibration améliorée, votre barre de son génère un son optimal. En faisant correspondre les fréquences de référence à une plage étendue de 400 Hz, elle peut analyser l’espace avec précision et corriger la distorsion du son.

*L’AI Room Calibration Pro (Calibrage de la pièce par IA) est une technologie de réglage automatique du son qui améliore les performances de la barre de son en compensant l’environnement dans lequel elle se trouve à l’aide d’algorithmes.

Un son conçu pour ce que vous aimez

Avec AI Sound Pro, l’algorithme intelligent de la barre de son LG analyse votre contenu pour diffuser un son optimal, que vous regardiez des films, que vous suiviez les informations ou que vous écoutiez de la musique.

La barre de son LG est installée au sol, affichant le logo LG dans le coin droit de la barre de son. Le logo Alexa et les logos OK GOOGLE sont placés sur la barre de son.

Utilisez la plateforme de votre choix

Les barres de son LG sont désormais compatibles avec davantage de services IA. Vous pouvez facilement contrôler la barre de son LG avec la plateforme de votre choix.

*Certaines fonctionnalités nécessitent un abonnement à des services tiers ou un compte.
**Google est une marque de commerce de Google LLC.
***Google Assistant n’est pas disponible dans certaines langues et dans certains pays.
****Amazon, Alexa et tous les logos associés sont des marques commerciales d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

Bon pour la Terre, du début à la fin

De la production à l’expédition, notre processus sécurisé est certifié.
Van links UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo).

Recyclé intégralement

Pièces internes en plastique recyclé

UL a certifié les barres de son LG comme des produits ECV (Validation des déclarations environnementales), car les parties supérieures et inférieures du corps de la barre de son utilisent du plastique recyclé. Preuve que nous adoptons une approche plus écologique dans la fabrication des barres de son.

On peut voir une vue de face de la barre de son à l’arrière et une image du cadre métallique de la barre de son à l’avant.

Tissu jersey fabriqué à partir de bouteilles en plastique

Nos designs de barres de son sont soigneusement pensés et nous prenons toutes les mesures nécessaires pour nous assurer que nos produits utilisent plus de matériaux recyclés. Global Recycled Standard a certifié que le tissu que nous utilisons est du jersey de polyester fabriqué à partir de bouteilles en plastique.

On peut voir un pictogramme représentant des bouteilles en plastique et une flèche orientée vers la droite, ainsi qu’une marque de recyclage et une flèche orientée vers la gauche et côté gauche d’une barre de son.

*Les modèles S75Q, SH7Q ne contiennent pas de matériaux recyclés.

Réduction des émissions de CO2

Des boîtes repensées pour réduire les émissions de CO2

Nous avons repensé l’emballage de notre barre de son pour lui donner un design plus intelligent qui modifie sa forme et réduit sa taille. La barre de son et le caisson de basses ont été reconfigurés dans un nouveau carton en forme de L, ce qui permet d’expédier plus de produits à la fois. Cela signifie moins de camions sur les routes et donc moins d’émissions de CO2.

À gauche, vous pouvez apercevoir le pictogramme d’un carton rectangulaire conventionnel et un camion portant plusieurs emballages rectangulaires. Une icône de CO2 y est également représentée. À droite, un carton en forme de L et un camion portant plusieurs cartons en forme de L sont représentés. Une icône indiquant une réduction de l’émission de CO2 est également représentée.

*Seuls les modèles S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q ont une boîte en forme de L.

Emballage en pâte à papier écologique

Emballage fabriqué à partir de pâte à papier recyclée

Les barres de son LG ont été certifiées par SGS comme étant un produit écologique en raison de l’emballage intérieur qui est passé de la mousse EPS (polystyrène) et de sachets en plastique à la pâte à papier entièrement recyclée — une alternative écologique qui ne fait aucun compromis sur la protection.

*SGS est une société multinationale suisse qui fournit des services d’inspection, de vérification, d’essai et de certification.

Dongle audio Wi-Fi pour votre barre de son et votre téléviseur

Spécifications clés

  • Nombre de Canaux

    3.1.3

  • Puissance de Sortie

    480 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • DTS : X

    Oui

  • iMAX Enhanced

    Oui

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

  • Principal

    1.000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Toutes les caractéristiques

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806091664730

EFFET SONORE

  • AI Sound Pro

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Musique

    Oui

  • Cinéma

    Oui

  • Voix Claires Pro

    Oui

  • Sports

    Oui

  • Jeu

    Oui

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast + (Renforcement des Basses)

    Oui

AUDIO HI-RES (HAUTE RÉSOLUTION)

  • Échantillonnage

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Entrée HDMI

    1

  • Sortie HDMI

    1

  • Version Bluetooth

    5

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

    Oui

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui

  • Compatible Enceintes Arrière

    Oui

  • USB

    1

  • Compatible avec Alexa

    Oui

  • Spotify Connect

    Oui

  • Tidal Connect

    Oui

  • AirPlay 2

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Google Assistant

    Oui

  • Chromecast

    Oui

  • Optique

    1

HDMI COMPATIBLE

  • Pass-through - Transmission HDMI sans perte

    Oui

  • Pass-through (4K) - Transmission HDMI sans perte

    Oui

  • VRR / ALLM (spécificités Gaming)

    Oui

  • 120Hz

    Oui

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • Dolby Vision

    Oui

  • ARC (Canal de Retour Audio)

    Oui

  • e-ARC (Canal de Retour Audio +)

    Oui

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Oui

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    3.1.3

  • Nombre de Haut-Parleurs

    9 EA

  • Puissance de Sortie

    480 W

FORMAT AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Oui

  • DTS : X

    Oui

  • iMAX Enhanced

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

  • AAC+

    Oui

  • MQA (Codec Master Quality Authenticated)

    Oui

PRATICITÉ

  • Appli télécommande - iOS / Android OS

    Oui

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (Appli)

    Oui

  • Mode Contrôle de la Barre de Son

    Oui

  • Mode partage du Son du TV

    Oui

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Principal

    1.000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

POIDS

  • Principal

    4,5 kg

  • Caisson de Graves

    10 kg

  • Poids Brut

    18,7 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Câble Optique

    Oui

  • Câble HDMI

    Oui

  • Support mural

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

ÉNERGIE

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Barre)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Barre)

    59 W

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Caisson de graves)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Caisson de graves)

    40 W

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Ce qu’ils en disent

Trouver à proximité

Experience this product around you.

Ceci pourrait aussi t'intéresser