LG XBOOM XL9T | Enceinte Bluetooth Puissante et Transportable | 1000W

XL9T
Vue de face avec tous les éclairages allumés. Sur le panneau Pixel Art Display, il montre l'égalisation du son.
Vue de gauche vers l'avant avec tous les éclairages allumés. Sur le panneau Pixel Art Display, il montre le texte ; Happy.
Côté droit vers l'avant avec tous les éclairages allumés. Le panneau Pixel Art Display affiche le cactus dansant.
Vue avant du côté gauche. Le logo XBOOM est attaché.
Vue de face du côté droit. Le logo XBOOM est fixé.
Vue arrière du côté gauche.
Vue avant du côté arrière.
Gros plan de l'angle à 45 degrés.
Vue avant du produit avec tous les éclairages allumés. Le panneau Pixel Art Display , affiche des caractères.
Gros plan d'une roue.
Gros plan d'un panneau de commande.
Vue horizontale du produit avec tous les éclairages allumés.
Fonctionnalités principales

  • Sur secteur, avec roulette et poignée de transport
  • Deux haut-parleurs de graves colossaux
  • L’écran d’affichage pixel
  • IPX4 résistante aux projections d’eau
Plus
La LG XBOOM XL9T est placé sur la surface avec une vue en diagonale. Un éclairage multicolore est allumé et l'écran affiche le mot « XBOOM ». Derrière le haut-parleur, une shillouette de personnes en train de faire la fête.

Un son détonnant
Mettez-le à fond*

Avec la LG XBOOM XL9T, pimentez la soirée ! 

Un son puissant et de nombreuses fonctionnallités pour assurer l'ambiance.

*L'écoute prolongée à volume élevé risque d'endommager votre audition. Afin d'éviter des dommages auditifs éventuels, ne pas écouter à un niveau sonore élevé pendant une longue durée

La LG XBOOM XL9T est placé dans l'espace infini. Sur le mur, des graphiques sonores carrés sont illustrés. Au milieu de l'enceinte, un woofer géant de 8 pouces est agrandi afin de mettre en valeur son énorme son de 1000 W. Des ondes sonores sortent de ce woofer. Des ondes sonores sortent du woofer.

Hauts-parleur de graves colossaux

Un duo qui déploie des basses puissantes

La LG XBOOM XL9T est équipée de deux grands hauts-parleur de 8 pouces* de diamètre. Ils génèrent des graves puissantes pour offrir un son profond et dynamique.

*1 pouce = 2,54 cm. 8 pouces = 20,32cm

Dynamic Bass Optimizer*

Ressentez les basses, même à faible volume

Ressentez des basses rugissantes. Le Dynamic Bass Optimizer* vous permet de profiter d’un son équilibré sans distorsion des basses même à faible volume**.

*Dynamic Bass Optimizer = Optimiseur Dynamique de Basses

**Le son peut varier en fonction de la source sonore.

Haut-parleur d’aigus de 3 pouces*

Son clair et précis

Cette enceinte est équipée de deux haut-parleurs d’aigus de 3 pouces*, qui offrent un son précis et détaillé. En intérieur comme en extérieur, profitez pleinement des hautes-fréquences.

*1 pouce = 2,54cm 3 pouces = 7,62cm.

**Ces images sont des simulations destinées à des fins d’illustrations.

*Pour une fête haute en couleur !

Vue de face de l'enceinte. Une ligne informe chaque partie de l'éclairage. En haut, l'affichage en pixel art représente un personnage de cactus. Au milieu, un anneau lumineux multicolore rose et cyan est allumé. Les éclairages X-Flash sont répartis sur l'ensemble de l'enceinte.

Éclairages festifs XBOOM

Faites de votre soirée un événement inoubliable

Faites-en voir de toutes les couleurs aux invités avec les éclairages de fête LG XBOOM . Créez une ambiance de fête avec des jeux de lumière et bluffez les convives avec un texte personnalisé ou des animations disponibles dans l'application XBOOM*. Les deux lumières stroboscopique captiveront la foule.

*Nécessite le téléchargement de l'application XBOOM par LG sur son smartphone. Application disponible sur iOS et Android

Gros plan sur l'écran de pixel art. Il affiche le texte Dance ! Texte. En dessous, un éclairage circulaire orange multicolore est allumé. Derrière le haut-parleur, des gens dansent sur la plage.

Éclairage dynamique à pixels

Exprimer sa joie
en mode Texte

Expérimentez l'interactivité avec la LG XBOOM XL9T. Son panneau LED affiche

un texte personnalisable. 

Écrivez le message de votre choix dans l’application XBOOM* !

*Nécessite le téléchargement de l'application XBOOM par LG sur son smartphone. Application disponible sur iOS et Android

**La LG XL9T n'a pas de batterie interne et doit être connectée à une prise électrique à l'aide du câble d'alimentation fourni

***Dance = Danse en français

Le texte est placé sur la zone de dégradé violet, en dessous de laquelle se trouve une zone diagonale de couleur noire. Le haut-parleur est placé entre les deux, avec un affichage pixel art et un éclairage annulaire multicolore.

Éclairage dynamique à pixels

Un maximum de fun avec le pixel art

L’Éclairage dynamique à pixels dispose également d’animations prédéfinies. Vous pouvez afficher des motifs colorés, des barres d’égaliseurs, ou des personnages sur le panneau LED.

Personnalisez le jeu de lumière de votre soirée

Utilisez "Ma sélection" sur l’application XBOOM* pour personnaliser l’éclairage de votre soirée. Vous pouvez également choisir une animation ou un message pour attirer la foule.

Capture d'écran de l'application XBOOM APP. Vous pouvez personnaliser les jeux de lumières depuis l'application

Le texte est placé sur la zone de couleur noire, et le pictogramme des mouvements de l'éclairage annulaire multicolore est affiché : sens des aiguilles d'une montre, sens inverse des aiguilles d'une montre, demi-cercle supérieur et inférieur, demi-cercle gauche et droit, et effet de flash. Le haut-parleur est placé à un angle de 45 degrés sur la gauche. Le haut-parleur est placé à un angle de 45 degrés vers la gauche, et une zone de couleur violette dégradée se trouve sous le haut-parleur pour des raisons esthétiques. Les woofers de 8 pouces sont exagérés afin de mettre en évidence leurs différentes couleurs.

Éclairage circulaire multicolore

Profitez de la fête avec l’éclairage circulaire

La LG XBOOM XL9T dispose d’un jeu de lumière qui réagit au rythme de la musique : l’éclairage circulaire multicolore. La lumière s’adapte à votre musique, ce qui dynamise et ambiance la soirée.

Images illustrées de LG XBOOM XL9T. De haut, le shillouet de personnes, avec la poignée télescopique et les roues, la femme transporte facilement l'enceinte. Vue de dessus de l'enceinte et de la poignée télescopique. Des personnes font la fête sur le toit, deux LG XBOOM XL9T avec graphiques sonores sont placées derrière. Vue arrière de l'enceinte et des personnes faisant du juming sur la plage, gros plan de la roue.

*Toutes les photos sont présentées à titre d'illustration uniquement. Le produit réel peut varier en raison de l'amélioration du produit. 

**L'indice IPX4 a été testé en eau douce. Le haut-parleur ne doit pas être immergé dans l'eau. A utiliser avec précaution autour des étendues d'eau, telles que les piscines ou l'océan. 

Une femme en tain de chanter

Entrées Micro & Guitare

Organisez votre propre concert

 

 

Avec la LG XBOOM XL9T, vous pouvez transformer n’importe quel événement en karaoké. Branchez votre microphone et chantez à pleins poumons. Vous pouvez également connecter une guitare et donner votre propre concert.

Des personnes assistent à un concert acoustique avec la LG XBOOM XL9T. Sous l'image, les icônes de la guitare, du microphone et du bluetooth sont affichées.

*L'abus d'alcool est dangereux pour la santé, à consommer avec modération

**La LG XL9T n'a pas de batterie interne et doit être connectée à une prise électrique à l'aide du câble d'alimentation fourni

Il y a des gens qui font du karaoké dans le salon.

Mode Karaoke

Chantez fort et clair

Réglez séparément le volume de la musique et celui du microphone*, réduisez les pistes vocales** grâce à la fonction Voice Canceller*** et adaptez la musique à votre voix grâce à la fonction Key Changer****. Puis, lorsque vous êtes prêt, chantez à tue-tête.

*Microphone non inclus. 

**Le son vocal correspond au volume de votre propre voix dans le microphone. 

***Annulation de la voix

****changement de caractéristiques

Une main tenant un smartphone, montrant l'application DJ

Mode DJ

Créez votre propre mix DJ

Faites danser la foule. Appliquez des effets sonores directement depuis l'application XBOOM sur Android ou iOS pour agrémenter la fête.

Emportez-la partout**
Pour en profiter n'importe quand

 

 

Emportez la LG XBOOM XL9T partout où vous souhaitez partager votre musique. Elle est conçue pour se déplacer facilement et sereinement… alors faites-là voyager !

Une poignée, des roues et c’est parti

Rien de plus simple que de transporter la LG XBOOM XL9T grâce à sa poignée et ses roues. Vous pouvez l’incliner en arrière pour la transporter comme une valise… une valise qui diffuse du son, c'est impressionnant !

*Grab = prendre

**La LG XL9T n'a pas de batterie interne et doit être connectée à une prise électrique à l'aide du câble d'alimentation fourni.

Protection IPX4*

La LG XBOOM XL9T est conforme à la norme de résistance à l’eau IPX4* ; elle résiste aux éclaboussures.

*La classification IPX4 a été testée en eau douce. Le haut-parleur ne doit pas être immergé dans l'eau. A utiliser avec précaution à proximité d'étendues d'eau, comme les piscines ou l'océan.

Toutes les caractéristiques

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806084782731

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.1

  • USB

    1

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    2.2ch (2Way)

  • Puissance de Sortie

    1,000W

FORMAT AUDIO

  • AAC

    Oui

  • SBC

    Oui

PRATICITÉ

  • Appli Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Oui

  • Éclairage

    Oui

  • Multipoint

    Oui

  • Verrou de Sécurité

    Oui

  • Gestion des mises à jour (FOTA)

    Oui

  • Protection contre les éclaboussures/projections d'eau

    IPX4

  • Connexion "Party Link" sans fil - Mode Duo Stéréo

    Oui

  • Connexion "Party Link" sans fil - Mode Multi

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Boîte en Carton

    987 x 523 x 479 mm

  • Haut-Parleur

    404 x 916 x 428 mm

POIDS

  • Poids Brut

    32,2 kg

  • Poids Net

    27,5 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Adaptateur AC

    Oui

ÉGALISEUR

  • Égaliseur Personnalisable (Appli)

    Oui

  • Sound Boost (Amplificateur Sonore)

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

CONSOMMATION D'ÉNERGIE

  • Mode Marche

    150 W

  • Mode Veille

    0.5 W

ALIMENTATION ÉLECTRIQUE

  • Adaptateur AC Jack

    Oui

HAUT-PARLEUR

  • Taille du Haut-parleur d'Aigus (Tweeter)

    3" x 2

  • Type de Haut-parleur d'Aigus (Tweeter)

    Cone

  • Haut-Parleur de Graves

    8" x 2

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

