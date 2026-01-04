About Cookies on This Site

LG SIGNATURE OLED T 77 pouces, la première OLED TV sans fil transparente et véritable au monde

OLED77T49LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Fiche d'informations produit
OLED77T49LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Fiche d’informations produit

LG SIGNATURE OLED T 77 pouces, la première OLED TV sans fil transparente et véritable au monde

OLED77T49LA
Vue avant de la LG SIGNATURE OLED T, emblème de la marque de TV OLED numéro 1 dans le monde depuis 12 ans, logo LG SIGNATURE OLED T, tous deux intégrés au-dessus de l’arrière-plan représentant une lune au-dessus de la rive sur un écran transparent. Boîtier Zero Connect avec transfert audio et vidéo sans fil 4K 120 Hz connecté à la TV, et un signal WiFi sortant du boîtier.
Vue avant de la LG SIGNATURE OLED T, emblème de la marque de TV OLED numéro 1 dans le monde depuis 12 ans, logo LG SIGNATURE OLED T, tous deux intégrés au-dessus de l’arrière-plan représentant une lune au-dessus de la rive sur un écran transparent. Boîtier Zero Connect avec transfert audio et vidéo sans fil 4K 120 Hz connecté à la TV installé sur une étagère modulaire fixée, et un signal WiFi sortant du boîtier.
Vue latérale légèrement orientée vers la gauche de l’écran LG SIGNATURE OLED T représentant une lune au-dessus de la rive sur un écran transparent. Boîtier Zero Connect avec transfert audio et vidéo sans fil 4K 120 Hz connecté à la TV installé sur une étagère modulaire fixée, et un signal WiFi sortant du boîtier.
Lifestyle Image
Salon d’un appartement-terrasse avec une LG Signature OLED T près de baie vitrée panoramique. L’extérieur offre une vue superbe sur un paysage urbain au bord d’un plan d’eau. Sur l’écran de TV se trouve un yacht, mais comme la TV est en mode transparent, le yacht semble flotter vraiment dans l’eau à l’extérieur.
La LG SIGNATURE OLED T affiche une lune représentée au-dessus d’une rive sur l’écran transparent. La LG SIGNATURE OLED T se trouve au milieu d’une pièce avec une vue latérale sur la falaise qui donne sur la mer. Sur la droite se trouve un lit et une chaise longue.
La LG SIGNATURE OLED T affiche un arbre vert enneigé.
La LG Signature OLED T est posée au milieu d’un salon moderne et représente une danseuse. Le boîtier Zero Connect est placé sur une petite table à côté du canapé.
Vue avant d’une LG SIGNATURE OLED T avec des objets placés sur les étagères modulaires gauche et droite.
Vue latérale d’une LG SIGNATURE OLED T avec le boîtier Zero Connect placé sur le sol juste en dessous.
Vue arrière d’une LG SIGNATURE OLED T avec l’ombre qui se dessiné pour montrer le fond noir et l’arrière d’un boîtier Zero Connect.
Vue de face du boîtier Zero Connect.
Vue arrière du boîtier Zero Connect.
Vue avant de la LG SIGNATURE OLED T avec une étagère modulaire fixée et une vue latérale de la LG SIGNATURE OLED T montrant les dimensions.
Vue latérale légèrement orientée vers la gauche du boîtier Zero Connect montrant les dimensions.
Fonctionnalités principales

  • La première 4K OLED TV transparente et véritablement sans fil au monde
  • T-Curtain Call, T-Content, T-Bar
  • Zero Connect
  • Design modulaire
  • Processeur AI alpha 11 4K de 2ème génération
Plus
Logo Prix Innovation CES 2024 Meilleure innovation.

Prix Innovation CES - Meilleure innovation

Écran vidéo

Logo TIME Meilleures inventions 2024.

TIME Meilleures inventions

Une nouvelle interprétation de la TV subtilement séduisante

Logo USA Today Meilleurs choix CES 2025.

USA Today - Meilleurs choix CES 2025

OLED T

Logo If Design Gold Award 2025.

iF Design Award - Gold Winner

OLED T

Badge Prix de l’innovation CES avec une citation du lauréat 2025.

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat

Imagerie et photographie numériques, Technologies intégrées

Badge Prix de l’innovation CES avec une citation du lauréat 2025.

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat

Contenu et divertissement

Logo « Gagnant » du iF Design Award

iF Design Award - Gagnant

OLED T

Badge Prix de l’innovation CES avec une citation du lauréat 2025.

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersécurité

Logo AVForums Editor’s Choice pour LG webOS 24, comme meilleur système Smart TV 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Meilleur système Smart TV 2024/25

« webOS 24 continue d’offrir une expérience intelligente élégante, rapide et facile à utiliser, en plus d’être épurée. »

*Les CES Innovation Awards se basent sur les documents descriptifs soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.

Première OLED TV transparente sans fil au monde avec
transfert audio et vidéo sans fil
4K 

Des baleines nagent vers le coin gauche de la LG SIGNATURE OLED tandis que le niveau d’eau baisse pour révéler l’écran transparent. Le cadre zoome pour montrer la LG SIGNATURE OLED T posée dans le vestibule devant des personnes assises sur le canapé tandis que les baleines continuent de nager sur l’écran transparent, révélant une vue sur la ville face à un ciel nocturne.

Découvrez la partie invisible de la vie

Avec la première véritable OLED TV 4K sans fil transparente au monde avec transfert audio et vidéo 4K sans fil, découvrez l’effet « WOW » qui dépasse les attentes, de la transparence à un arrière-plan noir pour une belle résolution.

Profitez d’un espace surréaliste

Différentes scènes montrant des visuels surréalistes lorsque la LG Signature OLED T est en mode transparent. Un paysage urbain avec des feux d’artifice, un oiseau attrapant quelque chose dans un petit arbre et des poissons à l’intérieur d’un énorme aquarium. Toutes ces scènes semblent se produire dans la vie réelle, mais on voit qu’il s’agit simplement de visuels provenant de l’écran LG Signature OLED T, qui s’intègrent à l’arrière-plan réel dans la réalité.
La LG Signature OLED T présentée dans trois salons différents. Dans chacun de ces magnifiques espaces, la OLED T est en mode transparent, les visuels du téléviseur semblent flotter dans l’air, ajoutant une touche sophistiquée à la pièce.

La LG Signature OLED T présentée dans trois salons différents. Dans chacun de ces magnifiques espaces, la OLED T est en mode transparent, les visuels du téléviseur semblent flotter dans l’air, ajoutant une touche sophistiquée à la pièce.

La LG SIGNATURE OLED T redéfinit les possibles, offrant une expérience visuelle époustouflante et vraiment surréaliste.

Les contenus T-Contents présentent des visuels révolutionnaires. L’écran transparent offre une interaction de contenu avant-gardiste.

Transition harmonieuse de l’écran transparent à l’écran noir, le tout en OLED 4K

T-Curtain Call

Transition harmonieuse de l’écran transparent à l’écran noir, le tout en OLED 4K

La LG SIGNATURE OLED T montre un écran transparent avec un arbre vert. L’ombre se dessine à mesure que la saison passe à l’hiver et que la neige tombe sur l’arbre.

Regardez le contenu se fondre parfaitement à votre espace en mode transparent. Ou passez au mode écran noir pour une qualité OLED 4K époustouflante.

*La fonctionnalité T-Curtain Call des TVs LG SIGNATURE OLED T est activée par l’ombrage physique.

*Les scènes changeantes de cette vidéo sont simulées à des fins d’illustration.

Conçu pour des écrans transparents et se fondre dans la réalité

T-Contents

Conçu pour des écrans transparents et se fondre dans la réalité

L’écran LG SIGNATURE OLED T affiche T-Home, puis passe à Always Ready où le T-Objet intitulé Aquarium est sélectionné. Une scène d’aquarium est représentée sur l’écran transparent de la LG Signature OLED T.

Faites l’expérience d’une technologie futuriste grâce à un contenu que seul un écran transparent peut offrir, offrant une sensation de réalité augmentée avec T-Home, T-Objet et T-Bar

Voir les informations de manière inédite

La T-Bar rehausse l’écran d’informations avec un design raffiné. Restez informé sans aucun effort avec les actualités, la météo, la date et plus encore, visuellement présentés de façon aussi agréable que possible.

*Du contenu réduit ou limité peut être affiché selon la région ou la connectivité au réseau.

*Les menus, fonctionnalités et applications pris en charge ci-dessus peuvent varier selon le pays et à la sortie du produit.

*Certaines modifications ont été apportées au design et à la configuration de l’interface utilisateur de webOS Home pour optimiser les écrans transparents.

*Le T-Objet et la T-Bar offrent divers réglages/modes d’écran plus pratiques.

*Les contenus T-Contents sont disponibles sur un écran transparent et noir.

Une nouvelle pièce centrale pour votre déco

Open Space

Une nouvelle pièce centrale pour votre déco

La LG SIGNATURE OLED T affiche une lune représentée au-dessus d’une rive sur l’écran transparent. La LG SIGNATURE OLED T se trouve au milieu d’une pièce avec une vue latérale sur la falaise qui donne sur la mer. Sur la droite se trouve un lit et une chaise longue.

Un design avec la nouvelle transparence pour aller au-delà de votre écran transparent. Choisissez une TV qui disparaît à votre guise, exclusivement pour vous.

La LG Signature OLED T est posée au milieu d’un salon moderne et représente une danseuse. Le boîtier Zero Connect est placé sur une petite table à côté du canapé.

Une véritable innovation sans fil
pour un maximum de liberté

Optimisez votre espace grâce à une liberté de placement inégalée. Image 4K sans perte visuelle et son immersif avec la première OLED TV transparente véritablement sans fil au monde.

Notre boîtier Zero Connect offre une qualité d’image 4K sans perte visuelle avec une faible latence. Éliminez l’encombrement des câbles et profitez de divers contenus vous embêter avec des configurations de fil compliquées.

*Le boîtier Zero Connect doit être installé sous le récepteur sans fil de la TV.

*Les périphériques doivent être connectés via un câble au boîtier Zero Connect.

*Le câble d’alimentation doit être connecté à l’écran de télévision et au boîtier Zero Connect.

L’étagère modulaire affiche
un raffinement ultime

Achetez une unité modulaire pour affiner votre espace. Une composition exclusive pour une expérience visuelle tout aussi unique.

La LG SIGNATURE OLED T montre un chat sautant sur l’écran transparent tandis qu’il montre l’espace intérieur derrière en simultané. Les objets sont placés sur la fixation droite et gauche de l’étagère modulaire. Une autre TV transparente est placée contre la fenêtre, encadrant le paysage hivernal à l’extérieur de la maison. À l’écran, on voit tomber des pétales de fleurs. Revenant à la LG SIGNATURE OLED T dans la première scène, l’écran montre désormais trois objets de poterie allant des lignes floues à l’objet solidifié.

Vue avant de la LG SIGNATURE OLED T affichant un arrière-plan abstrait sur un écran transparent. Coin gauche d’une LG SIGNATURE OLED T avec la T-Bar montrant l’heure et la météo sur un fond urbain.

*Les clayettes modulaires sont vendues séparément.

*Les clayettes modulaires de la LG SIGNATURE OLED T peuvent être placées à droite ou à gauche de la TV et être démontées selon les préférences du client. L’installation peut varier. Voir le guide d’installation pour en savoir plus. 

Un son et une image à la clarté exceptionnelle

Le processeur AI alpha 11 4K de LG s’illumine en dégradé bleu et violet, au milieu d’éclairs colorés qui en sortent. Plus d’éclairs apparaissent sur la carte mère, s’étendent davantage.

Le processeur AI alpha 11 4K de LG s’illumine en dégradé bleu et violet, au milieu d’éclairs colorés qui en sortent. Plus d’éclairs apparaissent sur la carte mère, s’étendent davantage.

Processeur alpha
11 AI de 2ème génération

Une intelligence aux améliorations ultimes. Une optimisation jusqu’à chaque pixel et son, ajustés comme prévus.

Précision visuelle avec des détails translucides

L’éclat OLED sur une TV transparente pour un contenu plus riche. Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER MODE™ ne laissent pas de place à la distorsion.

Un son riche est diffusé depuis un écran transparent

Dolby Atmos rehausse l’acoustique pour remplir l’espace désigné, pour une aventure cinématographique immersive.

*FILMMAKER MODE est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Toutes les images du produit ci-dessus sont fournies à titre d’illustration seulement. Référez-vous aux images de la galerie pour une représentation plus précise.

*Toutes les images ci-dessus sont simulées.

*Les clayettes modulaires sont vendues séparément.

*La transparence du produit déterminée par les tests internes est de 43 %, cela peut varier en fonction de l’environnement et des conditions d’usage réels.

*L’OLED TV sans fil fait référence à la connectivité entre le boîtier Zero Connect et l’écran.

*Validation NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible pour la réduction des saccades, du retard d’affichage faible et des performances sans scintillement.

*Visuellement sans perte d’après les résultats des tests internes selon la norme ISO/IEC 29170-2, avec des résultats de mesure qui varient en fonction du statut de la connexion.

Toutes les caractéristiques

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Pour en savoir plus sur la manière dont ce produit traite les données et sur vos droits en tant qu’utilisateur, veuillez consulter « Couverture des données et spécifications » à l’adresse LG Privacy

Ce qu’ils en disent

