NANOCELL CINÉMA OÙ ACHETER

Eine überflutete Straße mit Menschen und Fahrzeugen, die im Wasser treiben, und Gebäuden, die zu beiden Seiten einstürzen.

NanoCell Cinéma.Une performance digne du grand écran.

Transformez votre maison en salle cinématographique de vos rêves grâce à un téléviseur véritablement cinématographique.

Le secret du vrai cinéma.

Donnez un coup de fouet à vos soirées films grâce à un écran cinématographique.

Profitez d’une expérience cinématographique totale dans le confort de votre salon grâce à l’écran ultra-large du téléviseur LG NanoCell.

Ein großer Fernseher, montiert an einer grauen Steinwand neben bodentiefen Fenstern in einem modern eingerichteten Raum. Auf dem Bildschirm ist eine rothaarige Frau zu sehen, die einen gespannten Bogen hält.

Gradation locale Full Array

Les scènes sombres entrent à l’image.

Grâce à plusieurs zones de gradation contrôlées avec précision, la gradation locale Full Array permet un contrôle accru du rétroéclairage pour offrir des noirs plus profonds. Cela renforce le contraste et révèle ainsi des images plus détaillées, même dans des scènes de film sombres.

Eine in der Mitte geteilte Kampfszene aus einem Film. Links wird sie auf einem konventionellen Fernseher in matten Farben gezeigt, rechts wird ein helleres, detailreicheres Bild wiedergegeben, wie es auf einem LG NanoCell TV üblich ist.

Ein in der Mitte geteiltes Bild zeigt verschiedene TV-Dimming-Technologien. Die linke Seite zeigt Edge Dimming, die rechte Seite Full Array Dimming. Auf der rechten Seite sind mehr Details und Schärfe zu sehen.

*La gradation intégrale est prise en charge sur les modèles NANO99, NANO95 et NANO 90 de toute taille. Elle est disponible uniquement sur les modèles NANO85 de 86”.
*Comparé aux téléviseurs LG UHD conventionnels sans technologie NanoCell.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé le téléviseur parfait ?

FILMMAKER MODE™

Les films comme ils devraient être.

FILMMAKER MODE™ désactive le lissage des mouvements tout en préservant les formats, les couleurs et les fréquences d’image d’origine. Il reproduit fidèlement la vision qu’avait originellement le réalisateur pour son film, afin que vous puissiez en profiter comme il se doit.

REGARDER LA VIDÉO COMPLÈTE

Dolby Vision IQ et Dolby Atmos

Regardez et écoutez le Dolby sous son meilleur jour.

Les téléviseurs NanoCell de LG sont dotés des dernières solutions Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ utilise des métadonnées ainsi que les capteurs de lumière intégrés au téléviseur afin d’optimiser la qualité de l’image selon le type de contenu et l’environnement ambiant, tandis que Dolby Atmos offre un son à la fois multidimensionnel et immersif. C’est une combinaison puissante qui offre une expérience plus réaliste lorsque vous regardez un film.

Die Logos von Dolby Vision IQ und Atmos sind horizontal angeordnet. Unterhalb der Logos sitzen ein Vater und ein Sohn auf einer Couch und sehen fern. In der Mitte des schwarz-orangenen Hintergrunds ist ein Mädchen zu sehen, das einen mineralischen Stein hält.

*Dolby Vision IQ et Dolby Atmos sont pris en charge sur les modèles NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 et NANO85 de toute taille. Ils sont uniquement disponibles sur les modèles NANO75 de 86”.

HDR 10 Pro

Faites prendre vie à tout ce que vous regardez.

La technologie de plage dynamique développée par LG, HDR 10 Pro, règle la luminosité pour enrichir les couleurs, révéler le moindre détail et offrir une netteté ultra-réaliste à chaque image - elle intensifie également les contenus HDR classiques. Désormais, tous vos films et programmes préférés seront plus éclatants et vivants, du début à la fin.

Ein Bild des Meeres, einer Möwe auf der linken Seite und einer Klippe auf der rechten Seite mit der Beschriftung „HDR“ auf der oberen linken Seite ist unscharf. Ein Bild des Meeres, einer Möwe auf der linken Seite und einer Klippe auf der rechten Seite mit der Beschriftung „HDR 10 Pro“ auf der oberen rechten Seite ist scharf.

Der strukturelle Ablauf von HDR 10 Pro zeigt das Ausgangsbild nach der Verarbeitung des Eingangsbildes durch den LG TV.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé le téléviseur parfait ?

Étalonnage automatique

Une précision d’expert.

L’étalonnage automatique est compatible avec un réglage du matériel de haute précision, permettant ainsi aux experts de réaliser des étalonnages rapides sur les téléviseurs LG NanoCell. Le téléviseur peut être réglé pour fournir une précision d’image optimale, et permet de prévenir les écarts de luminosité potentiels. Cela garantit des images de grande qualité qui donneront satisfaction à tous, même aux yeux les plus experts.

Ein Ingenieur in einem Arbeitsraum betätigt den Controller, um ein auf einem Monitor angezeigtes Bild anzupassen.

*L’étalonnage automatique est pris en charge sur ls modèles NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 et NANO85 de toute taille. Elle est disponible uniquement sur les modèles NANO75 de 86 po.

Le divertissement

Maintenant en continu sur le téléviseur LG NanoCell.

Les téléviseurs NanoCell de LG prennent en charge Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, et Apple TV. Désormais, vous pouvez profiter de tous vos films, séries et documentaires préférés avec une qualité d’image extraordinaire et un son immersif.

Die Logos von Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video und Apple TV sind horizontal angeordnet. Unter den Logos sind Poster von „Borat Anschluss Moviefilm“ von Amazon Original, „Haus des Geldes“ von Netflix, „WandaVision“ von Disney+ und „Greyhound – Schlacht im Atlantik“ von Apple TV ebenfalls horizontal aufgereiht.

*Abonnement streaming Netflix requis.
*Abonnement à Disney+ requis. Sous réserve des conditions disponibles sur http://www.disneyplus.comⓒ 2020 Disney et ses entités.
*Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales. Les frais d’abonnement à Amazon et / ou Prime Video s’appliquent. Pour plus de détails, voir sur primevideo.com/terms
*Abonnement à Apple TV+ requis. Apple, le logo d’Apple et Apple TV sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc, enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
*Le service pris en charge peut varier selon les pays.

CHOISISSEZ VOTRE NANOCELL

