NANOCELL SPORT WHERE TO BUY

Draufsicht auf ein Fussballstadion.

NanoCell Sport.Une performance gagnante.

Amenez le stade dans votre salon avec tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour reproduire pleinement l’atmosphère des jours de match.

Le secret du vrai sport.

Un téléviseur pour les grands matchs

Plongez toujours au plus prêt de l’action grâce à un écran ultra-large. Le moindre match devient plus réaliste que jamais lorsque vous le regardez en profitant de l’immersion totale offerte par un téléviseur LG NanoCell.

Ein scrollbares Bild mit drei Personen, die auf einem großen wandmontierten Fernseher Baseball schauen. Während Sie von links nach rechts scrollen, wird der Bildschirm immer größer.
Ein scrollbares Bild mit drei Personen, die auf einem großen wandmontierten Fernseher Baseball schauen. Während Sie von links nach rechts scrollen, wird der Bildschirm immer größer.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé le téléviseur parfait ?

WHERE TO BUY

Régularité des couleurs à 100 %

Une expérience de match plus riche.

Grâce à la régularité des couleurs à 100 %, le téléviseur LG NanoCell affiche des couleurs riches et précises. De la ferveur du stade au moindre détail des maillots des équipes, découvrez chaque couleur comme si vous étiez sur le terrain.

Ein grosser Flachbildfernseher, montiert an einer grauen Wand. Der Bildschirm zeigt zwei Fussballspieler inmitten eines Spiels.

*Interteck certifie la régularité des couleurs à 100 %, mesurée par CIE DE2000 avec les 18 nuances de couleurs Macbeth et un angle de vue de ±30°.
*La régularité des couleurs à 100 % n’est pas prise en charge sur le modèle NANO85 de 50 pouces. Elle est prise en charge sur toutes les autres tailles du modèle NANO85 et les modèles NANO90, NANO95 et NANO99 de toute taille. Tous les modèles prenant en charge la régularité des couleurs à 100 % ont été certifiés par Intertek.

Compatible Bluetooth Surround

Faites de toutes les rencontres des matchs à domicile.

Connectez des enceintes Bluetooth en toute simplicité pour profiter d’une véritable expérience sonore surround sans fil. La moindre action se verra enrichie et deviendra plus réaliste, en amenant l’atmosphère des plus grands matchs dans votre salon.

5 Personen, die vor einem wandmontierten Flachbildfernseher sitzen und sich ein Fußballspiel ansehen.

* Appareils compatibles : LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Enceintes vendues séparément.

Sports Alert

Ne manquez plus jamais un match.

Sports Alert vous envoie une notification avant, pendant et après un match. Vous n’aurez jamais à vous soucier de manquer les grands matchs de vos équipes préférées, même lorsque vous regardez d’autres contenus.

Ein Mann und eine Frau sitzen hinter einem Couchtisch vor einem an der Wand montierten Fernseher, auf dem ein Fußballspiel läuft.

*Les événements sportifs et les championnats disponibles peuvent varier selon les pays.
*Indisponible en Russie.

Motion Pro

Restez au cœur de l’action.

Cette technologie de gestion des mouvements avancée réduit le flou de mouvement pour offrir des actions plus fluides et une expérience télévisuelle plus nette, même pour les sports les plus rapides.

Eine Frau spielt Tennis. Die Szene wird wiederholt, links wird sie auf einem herkömmlichen Fernseher mit unscharfen Bewegungen angezeigt, rechts ist sie auf dem LG NanoCell TV mit scharfen, klaren Bildern zu sehen.

*Comparé aux téléviseurs LG UHD conventionnels sans technologie NanoCell.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

