Enregistreur DVD/VCR avec Full HD 1080p Up-scaling, VHS Refresher, Simplink HDMI et USB Plus
Toutes les caractéristiques
SPÉCIFICATIONS GÉNÉRALES
-
Type
Combinaison DVD-VCR
-
Enregistreur DVD
Oui
-
Full HD Up-scaling
Oui
-
Support VHS
Oui
TUNER
-
Broadcasting System
PAL I,B/G,I/I, SECAM D/K, K1 SECAM L(Option)
-
DVB-T
Oui
-
Tuner analogique
Oui
MULTIMEDIA
-
Playback USB
Oui
-
Scan Progressive
Oui
-
1080p Upscaling
Oui
-
Simplink
HDMI CEC
BRANCHEMENTS
-
USB
Oui
-
Scart (Entrée RGB/Entrée composé)
Oui
-
Sortie HDMI 1.4
Oui
-
Sortie composants
Oui
-
Sortie audio numérique - optique/coaxial
Oui/Oui
-
Prise antenne analogue
Oui/Oui
-
Sortie audio stereo
Oui
