Enregistreur DVD/VCR avec Full HD 1080p Up-scaling, VHS Refresher, Simplink HDMI et USB Plus

Enregistreur DVD/VCR avec Full HD 1080p Up-scaling, VHS Refresher, Simplink HDMI et USB Plus

RCT689H

Enregistreur DVD/VCR avec Full HD 1080p Up-scaling, VHS Refresher, Simplink HDMI et USB Plus

LG RCT689H Lecteur DVD et VCR
SPÉCIFICATIONS GÉNÉRALES

  • Type

    Combinaison DVD-VCR

  • Enregistreur DVD

    Oui

  • Full HD Up-scaling

    Oui

  • Support VHS

    Oui

TUNER

  • Broadcasting System

    PAL I,B/G,I/I, SECAM D/K, K1 SECAM L(Option)

  • DVB-T

    Oui

  • Tuner analogique

    Oui

MULTIMEDIA

  • Playback USB

    Oui

  • Scan Progressive

    Oui

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Oui

  • Simplink

    HDMI CEC

BRANCHEMENTS

  • USB

    Oui

  • Scart (Entrée RGB/Entrée composé)

    Oui

  • Sortie HDMI 1.4

    Oui

  • Sortie composants

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique - optique/coaxial

    Oui/Oui

  • Prise antenne analogue

    Oui/Oui

  • Sortie audio stereo

    Oui

