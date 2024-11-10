Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Caractéristiques clés Qu’est-ce que le webOS ? Écran d’accueil et applis LG Channels Jeux et mode de vie Promotion

Des divertissements infinis vous attendent

Les services de streaming et les applis TV les plus populaires réunis sur votre LG TV.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Les contenus et applis disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

L’écran d’accueil de streaming affiche toutes les applis, les catégories et le contenu recommandé.

Écran d’accueil

Un écran d’accueil pour tous vos programmes TV

À chaque fois que vous allumez votre TV, allez dans My Profile pour explorer vos applis personnalisées, revoir vos séries préférées et obtenir des recommandations sur vos prochains visionnages.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Les contenus et applis disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

Der Streaming-Startbildschirm zeigt alle Apps, Kategorien und empfohlene Inhalte an.

Global Streaming Services

Un monde infini de contenus à explorer

Du contenu si exceptionnel que vous ne voudrez plus arrêter de regarder votre TV. Ne ratez pas les bibliothèques de contenus sur Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video et Apple TV+.

*Les contenus et applis disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.
**Des abonnements séparés sont nécessaires pour Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime et Apple TV+ et leurs services connexes.
***Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
****Amazon, Prime Video ainsi que tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

Deux femmes regardent un match de foot dans un espace de vie chaleureux. Une femme tient un ballon de foot et toutes deux encouragent leur équipe avec des haut-parleurs de couleurs jaune et rouge. Les logos suivants sont représentés en dessous. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN et DAZN.

Sports Portal

Restez au courant de toutes les rencontres sportives

Fans de sports, cette appli est pour vous. Créez une page personnalisée avec vos équipes et vos ligues favorites pour suivre les tableaux, les scores et les matchs depuis un seul endroit.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Les contenus et applis disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

Découvrez plus d’applications

*Certaines applis peuvent ne pas être lancées en même temps que le webOS, et la disponibilité peut varier selon la région.