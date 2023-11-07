About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Stylus 3

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG Stylus 3

LGM400F

LG Stylus 3

(3)
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Sistema Operativo

ANDROID OS, v7.0

Procesador

MTK MT6750. 1.5GHz Octa

RESOLUCIÓN

HD (720 x 1280)

Capacidad de Memoria Interna ( MB ) ROM/RAM

ROM: 16GB/ RAM:2GB

Memoria expandible

Hasta 256 GB

OTROS

STYLUS PEN Y LECTOR DE HUELLA

BATERÍA

Capacidad de Batería

3200mAh

Cargador Universal micro USB

1,2 mAh

PANTALLA

Tamaño de pantalla

5.7"

Resolución de pantalla

HD (1280 x720)

Tecnología

IPS

CONECTIVIDAD

SIM

SINGLE

Tecnología

LTE Cat 6

WiFi

Si(802.11 a/b/g/n)

Bluetooth

Sí 4.0 Envía y recibe archivos(Videos,Imágenes y audio)

GPS

CÁMARA

Cámara Principal

13MP

Cámara Frontal

8MP

CARÁCTERISTICAS AVANZADAS

Memoria externa

EXPANDIBLE HASTA 256 GB

Memoria interna

16GB eMMC

Memoria RAM

2GB

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí