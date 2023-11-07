About Cookies on This Site

LG UHD 4K TV 40'' UF7700

40UF7700

LG UHD 4K TV 40'' UF7700

MÓDULO

Tipo Pantalla

LCD LED

Tamaño

40''

Resolución

Ultra HD - 4K

Tasa Refresco Panel

120 Hz

HEVC Codec

4K/60p

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN Y SONIDO

Procesador

True Ultra HD Engine Pro

Tru ULTRA HD XD Engine

Si

Ultra Luminance

Si

Speaker System

2.0 Ch Speaker System

Potencia Sonido

20W

Sound Mode

● 6 Modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

Ultra Surround

Si

4K Upscaler

Si

SMART TV

Web OS 2.0

Si

Magic Remote

Incluido

Screen Share: WiDi, Miracast, Wi Fi Direct, WOL

Si

CPU

Dual Core

Smartphone Remote Support

Si

Wifi

Incorporado

Navegador Web

Si

OTROS

Sintonizador Digital

Si

Intelligent Sensor

Si

Smart Energy Saving Plus

Si

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

ACCESORIOS

Magic Remote

Incluido

ENTRADAS/SALIDAS

HDMI

3

USB

3

AV In

1

RF in

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

LAN

1

MEDIDAS(ANCHO X ALTO X PROFUNDIDAD)

Sin Base 40''

906 × 524 × 56.7 (mm)

Con Base 40''

906 × 584 × 216 (mm)

Peso con Base (kg)

10,4

