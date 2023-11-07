About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UHD 4K TV 49UH6230

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG UHD 4K TV 49UH6230

49UH6230

LG UHD 4K TV 49UH6230

(1)
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

MÓDULO

Tipo Pantalla

LCD LED

Tamaño

49''

Resolución

Ultra HD

Tasa Refresco Panel

120 Hz

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN Y SONIDO

Procesador

Quad Core

Speaker System

2.0 Ch Speaker System

Potencia Sonido

20W

Sound Mode

● 7 Modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game, User Setting)

Ultra Surround

Si

4K Upscaler

Si

SMART TV

Web OS

Si

Wifi

Si

Smartphone Remote Support

Si

Bluetooth

Si

Navegador Web

Si

OTROS

Sintonizador Digital

Si

Intelligent Sensor

No

Smart Energy Saving

No

Audio Codec

TBC

ENTRADAS/SALIDAS

HDMI

2

USB

1

RF in

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1

AV In

1

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

LAN

1

MEDIDAS(ANCHO X ALTO X PROFUNDIDAD)

Sin Base 49''

1104 x 645 x 3.8

Con Base 49''

1104 x 708 x 38

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí