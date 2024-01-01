Strategic Alliances

LG Electronics has made itself an industry leader through decades of consistent technical advances. In the 21st century, the company's continued growth is further advanced by coordinated business opportunities?key associative relationships with highly successful partners that count themselves among the top players in their field, worldwide.

Strategic association between corporate entities?companies with different infrastructures cooperating to advance their mutual interests in the fast-paced global market?can be a vital means of growth in each existing industry, as well as for forging new ones.

LG Electronics is striving to become number one in the world by collaborating in various business and technology fields and by strategic alliances with world famous companies.



LG Electronics will do its best to create new products and services with an open mind, while developing new technologies and business fields through various partnerships with some of the world's most successful companies.