Customer Carelessness

In case that the product is defected from customer’s fault including software.

In case that the product is defected because the customer didn’t follow the Cautions available in the user manual.

In case that the product is defected because the customer modified or repaired the product by himself/herself and not by LG Electronics Egypt authorized service center.

In case that the product is defected due to customer’s carelessness in the areas of the circuit breaker, the socket, the multiple tap and power switch on/off, power plug in/out and so on.

In case that the customer requests the service due to water (or gas) supply interruption.

In case that the customer requests the service due to the external environment like faulty of internet service, antenna, wired signal and so on.