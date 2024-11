Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.

● Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button.

● You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.

● If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.

● Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.

● Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account

● After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.