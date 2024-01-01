Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
What makes our TVs so great?

Promotional banner for LG AI TV features. An AI Magic Remote is displayed on the left. On the right, multiple images are shown: a living room with AI Customization, a woman holding a dog representing AI Picture, a singer with headphones illustrating AI Sound, and a TV interface with streaming apps highlighting AI Experience. The LG alpha 11 4K AI Processor is highlighted with neon effects and circuit patterns.

The next generation of LG AI TV

The webOS Re:New Program logo.

Free webOS upgrades

A graphic drawing of an LG OLED TV, Soundbar, and Rear Speakers.

The perfect LG soundbar match

*The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product. 

**Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model. 

***Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.

Why LG OLED evo?

An aerial view of a man and woman watching a concert on a large OLED TV in a modern apartment. The "World's No. 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" emblem is in the image. A disclaimer reads: "Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details."

LG OLED evo G4

Appreciate a time-honed
masterpiece

Appreciate a time-honed
masterpiece
An image of the α11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light.

alpha 11 AI processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

An image of a dolphin jumping out of the water before a starry night sky. Above the whale is the phrase "up to 150% brighter".

Brightness booster max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED care+

Peace of mind prevails

Why LG QNED?

An image of a family watching a bright aquatic scene on an LG QNED TV and an LG Soundbar in a bright and natural living space.

LG QNED MiniLED

See what the
new QNED is all about

See what the
new QNED is all about
An image of the α8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange and yellow bolts of light.

alpha 8 AI processor 4K

Exclusive QNED AI intelligence transforms your view

An angled image revealing LG QNED's display and the backlight.

Precision dimming

Precise backlight reveals pitch black and peak brights

An angled aerial view of an LG QNED TV with an abstract, colorful artwork on screen.

QNED's color

See bright and lush colors burst to life

Why LG soundbar?

An aerial view of the LG Soundbar's Center Up-Firing speaker.

LG soundbar 

Meet the top-tier soundbar
your LG TV deserves

Meet the top-tier soundbar
your LG TV deserves
An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar like a waterfall.

Center up-firing channel 

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound.

9.1.5ch surround sound

Mesmerizing sound all around

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, depicting the unique tonal palettes of the TV speakers and soundbar coming together.

WOW orchestra

Duets with your LG TV's sound

Learn more about LG TV & Soundbars

Welcome to the world of the latest LG televisions and audio products with brilliant designs and smart technology. Learn about our different TV and audio products and their innovative features below.

Browse LG’s range of TV & Soundbars
