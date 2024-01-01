Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Better Laundry Time, Better Life

Washing machines & Washer dryers

This is an image of a washing machine placed in a laundry room.

This is an image showing the AIDD™ function.

AIDD™

Fabric protection for intelligent care

This is an image of water coming out of the washing machine in 5 directions.

Turbowash360˚™

A thorough cleanse in 39 minutes

This is an image of putting detergent into the washing machine.

ezdispense™

Top up once, clean 35 loads 

Dryers

This is an image of a washing machine placed in a laundry room.

New Standard of Efficient Drying

DUAL inverter heat pump™

New standard of efficient drying

Reduces 99.9% of Live House Dust Mites

Steam™

Reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites

Enjoy Hassle-free Maintenance

Auto cleaning condenser

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance

Learn more about LG washer & dryers

Discover ultimate clean & care with LG washers and dryers. Gentle on fabrics, tough on stains, saving time & energy. Discover all LG washers & dryers below.

