LG XBOOM 360
Authentic 360° sound
Balanced & Powerful sound all around
Emotive 360° lighting
Light up your vibes with customizable 360° lighting
Water & Dust Resistant (IP54)
Bring your music to anywhere & anytime
LG XBOOM
Powerful sound
Powerful enough to amplify your party
Multi color ring lighting
Be more festive with ring lighting
Dynamic pixel lighting
Pixel art brings waves of fun
LG XBOOM Go
Stage lighting
Spotlight on the mood with stage lighting
Multi color lighting
Give color to every music
IP67
Loves outdoor adventures
Learn more about LG speakers
Immerse yourself in high quality sound with home audio devices from LG. You’ll find a sound system designed to take your music experience to the next level. Discover home audio & sound systems from LG
