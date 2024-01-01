We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG AI TVs refer to webOS-based TVs with AI features such as content recommendations, AI picture, or AI sound, with an alpha 5 AI Processor or higher embedded. A network connection is required to use AI features, excluding AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country and are subject to change.
AI TV, dedicated to you
Your TV optimizes to your space
LG AI TV provides the optimal brightness and sound, tailored specifically to your surroundings.
**LG AI features use deep learning-based trained algorithms for real-time image upscaling and sound upmixing.
***All LG webOS 24 TVs feature AI Customization, excluding those without light sensors.
Fine-tune every frame with precision
AI processes content in real time to maximize expression and match the creator's intent more closely.
**Only LG TVs with an alpha 7 AI Processor or above feature AI Picture Pro.
Every sound gets smartly upscaled
LG AI TV upmixes audio up to 11.1.2ch and remasters the sound so vocals are always crystal clear.
**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.
***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
*****Only LG TVs with alpha 5 AI Processor or above feature AI Sound Pro.
A brilliant solution built for your lifestyle
Enjoy personalized services that make your LG AI TV experience even easier and more enjoyable.
webOS Re:New Program
Every year, a new TV for 5 years
It's always as good as new, even as we add new features and convenience.
The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo. Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.
**Regular SW updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.
***Data protection and encryptions is secured under normal usage.
**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
***10 profiles can be created and displayed on the home screen.
****To use an OTT service/app available on TV, the user must have a subscription to that OTT service/app.
*AI Picture Wizard is available on OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.
**AI Picture Wizard use deep learning-based trained algorithms for real-time image upscaling.
*'For you' in AI Concierge is only available in countries that support NLP in their native language.
**Keyword recommendations are based on search history and vary according to the app and time of day.
AI Magic Remote
The smartest remote awaits your command
Free yourself from old-fashioned buttons with a simple click or scroll of the smart LG AI Magic Remote.
A close-up shot of the LG Magic Remote and white circles emitting from underneath.
*The Magic Remote's support, functions, and features may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
**An internet connection is required.
***AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
AI Chatbot
AI Chatbot makes TV accessible for all
LG AI TV is for everyone with smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control all your TV's accessibility settings easily.
On top of an image of a man and woman on a beach, the AI Help Desk chat window. In front of the display, a speech bubble contains a microphone graphic and the words "Set Screen Brightness."
*Screen images simulated.
**The service may vary by region and country.
***AI Chatbot is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.