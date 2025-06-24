TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF PURCHASE

Last Updated: June 24, 2025

1. SCOPE

These jointly General Conditions of Sale (the “General Conditions”) of LG Electronics Egypt with its registered office at LGE building No. 2 Exhibition area - Ring Road - Katameya, Cairo, Egypt and having commercial registration N. 1151 - 10th of Ramadan investment office (the “Seller” or “we” or “us”) and the manufacturer and supplier, LG Electronics Egypt S.A.E. with its registered office at Plon N.2 Zezenya, Altajamoat Industrial Park, 10th of Ramadan City, El Sharqia, Egypt (“LGE” or the “Supplier”), govern the mutual rights and obligations arising to both parties in connection with or based on the purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) entered into between the Seller and, unless the Purchase Agreement stipulates otherwise, a natural person – consumer (the “Consumer” or “you”)

The Purchase Agreement is entered into by means of distance purchase in the environment of the online shop operated on a website located at the Internet address (https://www.lg.com/eg_en).

These General Conditions will be applicable to each and every one of the acquisitions of LGE Products and Services offered by us through the Website and that the Consumer formalizes through it.

The Consumer acknowledges that he/she has the legal capacity to be bound and acquire the Products, accepting his/her voluntary binding by these General Conditions. In the case of individual consumers, the Products may only be purchased by consumers residing in Cairo, Giza, Shargia, Dakahlia, Beheria, Oalyubia, Alexandria, Gharbia, Monufia, Faiyum, Kafr ElSheikh, BeniSuef, Damietta, Ismalia, Port Said and Suez (the “Territory”).

Through the acceptance of these General Conditions of sale, the Consumer acknowledges the previous and careful reading of its contest prior to proceeding to the payment of the products. These General Conditions regulate the sale of LGE products to Customers in the Territory as well as the delivery of products.

You acknowledge that the Seller is the manufacturer or supplier of the goods offered through the Website.

For Products: You conclude a sales contract directly with us. However, insofar as we do have the capacity of manufacturer, we ask you within the framework of these General Conditions to also refer to the documentation relating to the Product provided by the Supplier, in particular the Supplier General Terms and Conditions.

For Services (after-sales service, extended warranty): we are LGE performing the Service and may ask you to accept the terms and conditions of sale before providing the Service.

2. SALES POLICY THROUGH THE WEBSITE

Sales available through LGE website is to reach the Customers only, it is intended and limited to personal use, and not commercial sale or distributors, so LGE has the right to cancel any purchase orders that are clear to distributors or in the case of repeated registration of purchase orders on the same products more than once, or to register a purchase request for another person, and LGE also has the right to place restrictions on the number of products sold and registered with the purchase order.

LGE has the right to correct errors, update the contents of our website, or amend product prices at any time without prior notice, and LGE has the right to amend or delete any of its terms of sale policy at any time without prior notice.

We have the right to claim some data or evidence that we see necessary to complete the sale through the website as per our privacy policy.

3. OFFER - ACKNOWLEDGMENT OF RECEIPT - ACCEPTANCE

3.1. All prices, quotes and descriptions appearing on the LGE´s Website are communicated subject to the availability of the Products / Services to which they refer. LGS can be withdrawn or modified at any time before your order.

3.2. The Consumer may place his/her order through the Website, filling in the corresponding forms provided for this purpose. Once the sale process is completed, the Consumer will be provided with a confirmation of the purchase made, which will include all the conditions applicable to the purchase of the Product and the Services (in the event that the latter had been contracted).

The languages we offer you for concluding the contract is English and /or Arabic. You will have the opportunity to check your order before confirming it.

3.3. Order is confirmed upon receiving the online payment only and a confirmation email will be sent by email. Cash on delivery request must be confirmed through LG Customer Service within 1 day from the request date. After the request is confirmed, it is not allowed to postpone delivery from the customer for more than one day, and if the customer does not receive the order after the delaying one time, we have the right to cancel the order.

3.4. We do not archive your agreement. You yourself must make copies of the documents relating to your order and of these GC for your records.

4. AVAILABILITY OF THE PRODUCTS

4.1.Any resale of LGE products purchased on the Website is strictly prohibited. In the event of non-compliance with this prohibition, LGE reserves the right to take any action against the Customer, including, without prejudice to any other rights, restricting the sale of Products to the Customer, cancelling any orders, and/or spending the Customer's account.

4.2. LGE´s Product offers are valid as long as they are visible on the Website, within the limits of available stocks and excluding exceptions such as promotional operations.

4.3. If, for reasons beyond our control, the Product you order is not available or is only available with a delay in relation to the delivery time announced at the time of your order, LGE will immediately inform you either of the unavailability of the Product or of the additional delivery time by e-mail.

4.4. If it is unusually long or impossible to restock the Product concerned, LGE undertake to offer you a replacement for the Product ordered with a Product of the same performance and equivalent value to the original Product. If you refuse this replacement or LGE is are unable to provide you with a replacement Product, the order for that Product will be cancelled and no corresponding bank debit will be made. The remainder of your order remains firm and final. The payment order is given to the bank at the time the ordered Product leaves the warehouse.

5. RETURN RIGHTS

5.1 Legal deadline for the right of return: In accordance with the legal provisions in force, you have a period of fourteen (14) days from receipt of your Products to have your right of return without having to justify your reasons or pay any penalties. This period starts to run from the day when you or a third party other than the carrier and designated by the Customer actually takes possession of the package, or, if the order was delivered in several packages, after the day when the Customer or a third party other than the carrier and designated by the Customer physically takes possession of the last package. If this period expires on Friday or Saturday or public holiday, it shall be extended to the next working day according to article 17 in CP law No. 181 FY2018.

5.2 Conditions for exercising the right of return: In the event of exercising the right of return within the aforementioned period of fourteen (14) days, only the price of the Product(s) purchased will be refunded according to article 17 in CP law No. 181 FY2018.

In accordance with the legal provisions, you can exercise your right of withdrawal:

By contacting customer service and ask for return by your order number.

5.3 Conditions for returning your Product: Once you submit the return request to customer service, at the latest within fourteen (14) days of receipt of your order, a carrier will collect the Product(s) from the address given at the time of the Order or a return slip will be sent to you so that you can drop off your parcel at a relay point according to article 17 in Customer Protections law No. 181 FY2018.

The Product(s) will be collected within a reasonable time and, at the latest, within fourteen (14) days of receipt of your return request

The Products must be returned undamaged, in their original condition, complete (packaging, accessories, instructions, etc.) and, if possible, accompanied by a copy of the purchase Electronic receiptfor optimal management, so that LGE can check the conformity of the Product (faulty, defective, damaged and/or incomplete) and allow it to be re-marketed in new condition. In the event that the product is depreciated as a result of inappropriate behavior with its nature, characteristics, and proper functioning, you may take responsibility for that.

If the Product has been rendered non-conforming due to the Customer, the Customer will be informed of the method and time period within which he/she must retrieve the Product(s) at his/her expense. LGE shall not be liable for the Customer's negligence in this respect.

5.4. Refund: In case of exercising the right of return, you will be refunded the sums paid at the latest within fourteen (14) days from the date on which LGE has collected and checked the Product(s) on the same means of payment as used for the order according to article 17 in Customer Protections law No. 181 FY2018.

5.5 Without limiting the foregoing, the Customer has the right to cancel the order as long as the product is not out for delivery without any charges.

The Customer has the right to replace or return the product purchased from the website within 30 days from the date of purchase only in the case of an industrial defect in the product in accordance with the Consumer Protection Law, and in the case that the 30-day period ends, the device will not be replaced or returned for any reason according to the provision of Article 21 of the Consumer Protection Law No. 181 FY2018.

5.6. Products excluded from the right of withdrawal: By the current regulations, the right of return cannot be exercised for unsealed or opened by the Customer, goods made to the Customer's specifications, or personalized goods and goods unsealed by the Customer which cannot be returned for reasons of the Consumer Protection Law No. 181 FY2018

6. YOUR REPRESENTATIONS

6.1 You represent that the information provided by you when placing your order is up-to-date materially accurate and is sufficient for us to fulfil your order. You also represent that you are normal person and not a dealer and you have legal capacity to enter into a contract on behalf of yourself and/or your company or organization.

6.2. You benefit from warranties relating to the Products or Services if you are the consumer.

7. PRICES, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION

7.1. The prices of the Products are indicated in EGP including all taxes (VAT + other taxes and fees) and it may be modified at any time but the Products will be invoiced on the basis of the prices in force at the time of your order validation.

7.2. LGE is providing free delivery to the above covered governorates and LGE reserves the right to implement delivery charges in the future.

7.3. Orders are delivered within 5-7 working days from order date.

7.4. The customer must pay the value of the products before receiving them in Egyptian pounds, up to a maximum of fifty thousand pounds for orders by cash on delivery, and more than this value should be paid by the other available online payment methods in LG.COM.

7.5. Unless expressly provided otherwise in the General Conditions, we reserve the right to collect the total amount of the payment, notwithstanding any claim for incomplete delivery or defective Products.

7.6. We debit the credit card as soon as the Product is shipped or the provision of Services begins. We reserve the right to verify payments by credit card before the Product is shipped or the Services are started.

7.7. LGE provides free product installation only once time at the same order delivery visit. TV installation does not include wall mounts. Customers have to buy the wall mount prior to our delivery for LGE to provide free installation. And for Air Conditioners we provide free delivery and installation including 3m pipes and cantilever, any other service or spare parts of the installation are available with extra fees, Terms & Conditions Apply.

7.8 LGE has the right to implement installation charges or exclude installation services for online sales in the future.

8. Electronic receipt

8.1. Sales are carried out by us and the electronic receipt is issued by us. The consumer must keep it to exercise the right to replace or return the product, and, where applicable, to use it as evidence in providing appropriate warranties, indicating the date of purchase, model and product purchased from us.

8.2. This receipt is considered the purchase document for the after-sales service of the product with the warranty card for each product.

8.3. By accepting these general conditions, the consumer expressly agrees to receive an electronic receipt via email for the purchase process in accordance with the instructions of the Egyptian Tax Authority

9. TERMINATION

If we consider that suspicions of fraud exist, if the credit card financial institution does not authorize the payment, or if you breach any of these General Conditions then, without prejudice to any of our other rights, we may cancel your order Or for reasons of force majeure or delay in the supply of goods for reasons beyond the control of the supplying company or for reasons of the unavailability of products for reasons beyond the control of the supplier.

10. TRANSFER OF RISKS

10.1. Delivery is made to any correct address inside Egypt. Certain delivery locations indicated on the Supplier Website, are excluded or may be subject to prior acceptance, notified in our order confirmation. It is your responsibility to check the delivery address before placing your order, as well as the addresses indicated on all acknowledgments of receipt or acceptances that we send to you, and to report to us without delay any error or omission that you may find. We reserve the right to charge you for any additional costs and charges that may be incurred if you change the delivery address after submitting your order to us.

If you refuse or fail to take delivery of Products supplied in accordance with the General Conditions, all risks of loss or damage to the Products will nevertheless be transferred to you. In addition, without prejudice to any other rights and remedies that we may have, we would be entitled:

10.2.1. to require, where applicable, full and immediate payment for the Products or Services delivered and, (i) either to effect delivery by any means we deem appropriate, (ii) or to store the Products at your own risk;

10.2.2. to demand immediate payment of all storage costs for the Products, as well as any other additional costs and charges that we may incur if the Products are not delivered by you;

10.2.3. 30 days after the agreed delivery date, to sell the Products on the conditions that we deem appropriate and to make a compensation between the proceeds of the sale and all amounts due to us.

10.3. Unless and insofar as mandatory provisions under applicable consumer law give you such competence, you are not permitted to refuse the Products in full or in part due to late delivery, unless you notify us of any complaint within seven (7) days from the date of Electronic receiptor, if preceding that date, from the date of receipt, failing which you are bound to pay for the Products and/or Services supplied,. However, if you send us your complaint within seven (7) days from the date of receipt of the Electronic receiptor delivery, taking into account the later date, we will refund you the amount that will not have been actually delivered or that does not comply with the order.

10.4. In the event of a staggered delivery of Products, each partial delivery is deemed to constitute the execution of a separate contract. Consequently, a defect noted during a partial delivery does not entitle you to withdraw from the contract as a whole or to refuse a subsequent partial delivery.

10.5. Unless otherwise provided in the General Conditions, the risks of loss or damage to the Products are transferred to you (i) if you are a professional, from the date of delivery or the date on which you (or the carrier chosen by you) take possession of the Products, the first of these two dates being taken into account; (ii) if you are a consumer, on the date on which you (or the carrier chosen by you) take possession of the Products.

11. REFUSAL OF PRODUCTS OR SERVICES - DAMAGE OR LOSS OCCURRING DURING TRANSPORT

11.1. It is your responsibility to check the Products upon delivery and to make sure that they are in good condition, as described and complete, Under no circumstances may it be claimed otherwise after receiving the product.

11.2. In the event of unavailability or failure to deliver a Product, non-compliant or defective Product, or non-performance of a Service, the Supplier may, provided that the cost of the option chosen by you is not manifestly disproportionate to that of the other option:

in the event of unavailability of a Product or failure to deliver, remedy it by proposing a replacement Product with similar performances and value to the Product ordered. If you refuse the replacement Product or if the Supplier cannot deliver the Product ordered, the order will be canceled; in the event of non-performance of a Service, remedy it; in the event of a non-compliant Product, in accordance with the applicable law: Replace or repair the Product once you have returned it to the supplier; or reimburse you for the price you paid for the Product which turns out to be non-compliant if the repair or the replacement are impossible or could not have been executed in the month from the date the Product was returned. d. in the event of a defective Product, in accordance with the Applicable law: We refund you the price you paid for the Product if you choose to return the Product. For more precisions, please refer to the Supplier General Terms and Conditions.

For more precisions, please refer to the Supplier General Terms and Conditions.

11.3. THESE STIPULATIONS DO NOT PREJUDICE YOUR RIGHTS UNDER MANDATORY CONSUMER PROTECTION LEGISLATION. AS CONSUMERS, YOU BENEFIT FROM THE LEGAL GUARANTEES

12. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

12.1. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT LEGALLY PERMITTED, OUR AGGREGATE LIABILITY (WHETHER FOR NEGLIGENCE, BREACH OF CONTRACT, MISREPRESENTATION (EXCEPT, IF FRAUDULENT) OR OTHERWISE) SHALL IN NO CIRCUMSTANCES EXCEED THE COST OF THE PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (DETERMINED BY NET PRICE INVOICED/CHARGED TO YOU) IN RESPECT OF ANY SINGLE OCCURRENCE OR SERIES OF OCCURRENCES. EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE SAME, WE SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR:

12.1.1 SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES; OR

12.1.2 YOUR INABILITY TO MAKE ORDERS OR LOSS OF INCOME, REVENUE, PROFITS, CONTRACTS, DATA, GOODWILL OR SAVINGS.

13. OWNERSHIP

13.1. The ownership of the Products sold are transferred to the consumer upon the full payment of the price (including interest and any other sums due under the Products).

14. WARRANTY

14.1 You will have the benefit of the Supplier warranty with the Products supplied and should refer to the relevant documentation supplied with the Product in this regard.

14.3 Your rights of repair or replacement of any Products or any part or parts thereof which are found to be defective will (except where agreed otherwise) be negated or rendered void where defects are due (wholly or partially) to mistreatment, improper use of storage or maintenance or maintenance by the customer outside the warranty and/or at centers not approved by the supplier company or installation, or failure to observe any manufacturers’ instructions or other directions issued or made available by us in connection with the delivered Products.

15. NOTIFICATION

All notifications and other communications relating to our contract, other than those relating to your order, our order confirmation, and our acknowledgment of receipt, may be by electronic mail, to the address and attention of the person indicated on the last written notification in this regard sent by one party to the other party. This address is also the one to be taken into account in order to serve procedural documents in accordance with the law. Subject to the provisions relating to consumers' right of withdrawal, such notifications and other communications are deemed to have been received in the case of transmission by electronic mail, (i) when the receiving party acknowledges receipt of the message or (ii) when the sending party receives an automatically generated message confirming that its message has been delivered or opened, the first of these two events being taken into account.

16. PERSONAL DATA AND THE RIGHT TO RESPECT FOR PRIVACY

16.1. We undertake to comply with the legislation in force in terms of the protection of personal data and to only use the data enabling you to identify you (the " Personal Data ") in accordance with our Declaration on the Protection of Personal Data (" Declaration").

16.1.1. Once the order has been placed and at the time of formalizing the purchase, keep in mind that your data are transferred by the Supplier to us, this transfer being necessary for formalization of the purchase and the Supplier being the source from which your data comes. This assignment is made for the invoicing by us of the order of LG products made by you through the Website and our payment platform.

16.1.2. In accordance with current regulations, we inform you that we will process your data only for submitting the invoicing and payment of the order of products made by you through the Supplier Website and our payment platform and, as a consequence, for the formalization of the purchase through it, being the correct execution of the contract, as well as for the processing of the claims made, the legitimizing basis for the processing your data. Your data will not be processed for any other purpose than those indicated above.

The categories of Personal Data processed by us are the following:

Identifying data (name, surname, postal address, delivery address, billing address, email, telephone and/or mobile number, date of birth, gender);

Your credit or debit card information, bank account information and other banking information, if applicable.

Your data obtained through a contact you make with us and that record the call you make to one of our call centres, if you use a live chat for incident resolution, if you send an email or letter, or any other contact record with us; where appropriate.

Your account information as a customer, such as the dates of payment of invoices due or received, dates of discharge and unsubscribe from the services, subscriptions to services you use.

16.1.3. By providing us with your Personal Data when placing your order, you authorize us to process this data for the purposes of fulfilling your order, in accordance with the Declaration. If you do not provide your Personal Data or do not agree that your Personal Data are processed or transferred in accordance with the Declaration, while they are identified on the Website as being necessary for the sale of Products or Services, you will not be able to place an order.

16.1.4. The personal data requested is mandatory, except for those expressly stated otherwise, in such a way that the refusal to supply them will make it impossible to formalize the purchase.

16.1.5. Your data will be kept for the entire duration of the contractual relationship and, even afterwards, until the expiration of the statute of limitations of the actions derived from the contractual relationship.

16.1.6. The data may be communicated to the Public Administrations and Judges and Courts in the cases provided by law, as well as to the logistics companies in charge of transporting the orders.

16.1.7. In accordance with applicable law, you have a right to access and modify your Personal Data, as well as a right to object to the processing of your Personal Data. If you wish to exercise these rights, and thus have access to any information you have provided, examine or modify it, or if you wish to object to the processing of your Personal Data for legitimate reasons, you can contact the related department of LGE(https://www.lg.com/eg_ar/support/email), acting as a co-controller of data with us by e-mail to the following address(https://www.lg.com/eg_ar/support/email): You can consult here LGE privacy policies.

The supplier company may also retain your personal data for marketing or advertising purposes, and also to inform you in the event of any promotional offers. You have the right to send an email to cancel your consent to collect, store, use, and process your personal data. Your consent to this policy is considered written consent from you to the terms and conditions contained in this regulation, including the retention and use of your personal data.

16.2. Regarding the security of your Product orders:

16.2.1. Our secure server software automatically encrypts all of your Personal Data, including your credit card number, name, and address. In other words, the data you enter is transformed into lines of code which are then transmitted over the Internet in a secure manner.

16.2.2. If your bank or the institution that issued your bank card charges you fees for unauthorized use of your card, we don’t cover your liability

17. INTELLECTUAL AND INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY

17.1 The consumer acknowledges and accepts that all trademarks, trade names or distinctive signs, and industrial and all intellectual property rights inserted in the Website or for the products are the exclusive property of LG Electronics, who have the exclusive right to use them in the economic traffic. Access to the Website and our payment platform by the consumer will not imply any type of waiver, transmission, license, or total or partial assignment of the aforementioned rights unless expressly stated otherwise. These General Conditions do not confer on the consumers any right of exploitation, reproduction, distribution, or public communication of the Website and/or its contents. Any use or exploitation of these rights will be subject to the prior and express authorization of the Supplier.

17.2 All texts, photographs, designs, opinions, publications, illustrations, works, and images that are reproduced or represented on the Website are strictly reserved by virtue of the regulations on copyright and intellectual property. The Supplier is the owner or licensee of the elements that make up the graphic design of its Website, the menus, navigation buttons, the HTML code, the texts, images, textures, graphics, and any other content displayed on it. The content provided on the Website may not be registered by any information retrieval system, transmitted, or reproduced without the prior authorization of LGE

17.3 Likewise, it is prohibited to delete, evade, or manipulate the materials and elements that appear on the Website, as well as the technical protection devices, or any information mechanisms that the contents may contain, whose rights belong to the Supplier. The consumer undertakes to respect the rights set forth and to avoid any action that could harm them. The Supplier reserves the exercise of whatever legal means or actions corresponding to it in defense of its legitimate intellectual and industrial property rights.

18. GENERAL STIPULATIONS

18.1. You are not authorized to assign or transfer in any way your rights and obligations under the General Conditions.

18.2. We cannot be held responsible to you for any prejudice that you may suffer, directly or indirectly, as a result of our inability to comply fully and on time with our obligations, if such inability were due to circumstances beyond our control. reasonable control, such as but not limited to natural disasters, wars, riots, civil unrest, government acts, explosion, fire, floods, storms, accidents, strikes, lockouts, conflict social, breakdowns of installations or machines, and a disruptions in the supply of energy or materials. In such a case, we would be entitled to cancel your order and refund any amount you have already paid us.

18.3. No waiver of our benefit from a provision of the General Conditions will have effect if it is not recorded in writing and signed by us. A waiver of our claim to a breach of the General Conditions cannot be interpreted as a waiver of our claim against any subsequent breach.

18.4. If, for any reason whatsoever, we consider, or a competent court declares, that a provision or part of the General Conditions is unlawful, unenforceable or invalid under the law applicable in a given country:

18.4.1. these General Conditions will remain lawful, enforceable and valid in any other country where this decision is not applicable;

18.4.2. in the country concerned, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the other stipulations of the General Conditions will remain in force.

18.5. These General Conditions may be modified at any time by timely informing the user of the modifications made and requesting their consent to them if necessary in accordance with the regulations. The modifications made will not affect in any case the purchases that have been made previously. You can check the modification of the General Conditions after we modify it.

19. APPLICABLE LAW - ATTRIBUTION OF JURISDICTION

The following General Conditions are subject to All Egyptian Laws, and domestic regulations.

Any dispute, controversy, or claim arising out of or relating to this General Conditions, its interpretation, execution, the termination, or invalidity thereof, shall be settled by arbitration in accordance with the Rules of Arbitration of the Cairo Regional Centre of International Commercial Arbitration. The number of arbitrators shall be one according to the Arbitration center rules.

All the terms and conditions above are compiled and apply to the Egyptian laws, especially, the Consumer Protection Law No. 181 FY2018

LG Electronics Egypt has the right to amend any term or condition, and also the company will do that in case the government amends the laws, applies, or sets new regulations related to the policy purpose.