Washing Machine Installation Guide
Key Checks Before Installation
Why is the vertical design of the LG WashTower™ convenient?
*Product image is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Clearance Space
Ensure sufficient installation space
Leave at least 5 cm on each side, 10 cm at the back, and 177 cm in height. Place on a solid, level floor and use anti-slip pads for added stability.
Pathway Check
Plan your route
Check unit dimensions and make sure there’s a clear path for installation. Allow at least 80 cm of entry space through doorways or hallways.
Drain Connection
Secure both hoses
Connect the washer and dryer drain hoses securely using the tie strap provided, and fasten with the elbow bracket to prevent bending or leaks.
*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. Please refer to the owner’s manual or the official product page for detailed guidance.
*Power 220 240 V 60 Hz grounded G type outlet required. Do not use multi plug adaptors.
*Water pressure: see model spec (min–max). Ensure straight hose routing without kinks.
How does an All-in-One Washer Dryer help save space at home?
Space Selection
Install in any suitable spot
Works in most home layouts from compact areas to built-in laundry zones creating a seamless fit.
Clearance Space
Leave room for airflow
Leave at least 2 cm on each side and 10 cm at the back to ensure proper airflow. Avoid installing in enclosed areas exposed to heat or moisture.
Installation Check
Verify proper operation after setup
Ensure the unit sits level on a solid floor and check for vibration or unusual noises Confirm that the water supply and drainage are working without leaks.
Where can I install a Washing Machine?
Space Check
Ensure room to fit
Leave enough space on all sides for door clearance and to ensure your LG Washing Machine fits standard installation dimensions.
Water Supply Hose
Check the tap type
Taps may be either threaded or smooth. This determines the connector type needed for the Washing Machine’s water inlet.
Levelling
Keep it steady
Keep the washer level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise. Adding anti-vibration pads can enhance stability.
LG Washing Machine Installation Guide
Watch this step-by-step guide to learn how to install your LG Washing Machine at home.
*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. Please refer to the owner’s manual or the official product page for detailed guidance.
Where can I install a Top Loading Washing Machine?
Space Check
Ensure room to fit
Leave enough space around your LG Top Load Washing Machine for ventilation and lid clearance. Ensure the unit fits standard installation dimensions and the lid opens fully.
Dual Water Supply
Attach hot and cold water hoses
After verifying your tap type, attach both hot and cold inlets securely. Ensure hoses are straight and free of bends.
single Water Supply
Attach Cold Water Hose
To connect the cold water supply only, first verify your tap type and select the correct connector for the inlet. After connecting, make sure the hose is straight and free of kinks or twists.
Pump Drainage
Correct Hose Height for Pump Models
Verify the drainage system is clear before connecting. Install the drain hose at a height between 90 to 120 cm, keeping it straight without bends or obstructions.
Non pump Drainage
Correct Hose Setup for Non-Pump Models
Before installation, check for clogs in the drainage system. Attach the elbow end of the hose to the rear outlet and keep it over 6 cm above the floor, under 300 cm in length, straight, and not submerged.
Levelling
Keep Level for Stability
Adjust the washer feet to keep it level, reducing vibration and noise. Adding anti vibration pads provides extra stability.
*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. Please refer to the owner’s manual or the official product page for detailed guidance.
How do I install a Tumble Dryer in a stacked setup?
Space-saving setup
Install in any suitable spot
Use the LG Stacking Kit to secure the Tumble Dryer on top of the Washing Machine for a stable and efficient washer-dryer setup.
Clearance Space
Leave room for airflow
Place laundry on the pull-out shelf to easily sort and transfer between the washer and dryer.
Installation Check
Set up the hose
Connect the backflow cover and drain hose securely, ensuring the hose remains straight without bends.
Tumble Dryer installation guide
Watch these step-by-step tips to find the right spot and follow the steps for easy installation.
*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. Please refer to the owner’s manual or the official product page for detailed guidance.
Washing Machine FAQ
Q.
Where can I place an LG Washing Machine or dryer?
A.
They can be installed in utility rooms, kitchens, spare rooms, or laundry closets. A covered balcony may be used only if it is level, weather-protected, and well-ventilated.
Always confirm product dimensions and leave the clearances specified in the manual so doors and lids open fully. For detailed space and safety requirements, visit your local LG website to download the manual or contact LG Customer Service. Availability and requirements may vary by model and region.
Q.
How do I check the water supply before installation?
A.
Identify your tap type first (threaded or non-threaded) and select the correct connector for the machine’s water inlet. Ensure the hose fits securely, runs straight without kinks, and that water pressure meets the range stated in the manual.
Hose size, adapters, and pressure limits may vary by model.
Q.
Do I need accessories to stack a tumble dryer on a washing machine?
A.
Yes—this applies to separate washer and dryer models only. Use a compatible LG stacking kit for your exact models. Place the washer at the bottom, the dryer on top, keep both units level, and install the kit as instructed. Leave enough ventilation and door-swing clearance, and follow all safety notes in the manual. Not applicable to all-in-one washer-dryer models.
Q.
What is Quick Wash on an LG washing machine?
A.
On select models, TurboWash™ 360° delivers a fast cycle in about 39 minutes by combining multi-spray jets, an inverter pump, and optimized drum motion for effective cleaning that helps protect fabrics.
Actual results depend on model, load size, fabric type, and settings.
Q.
Do LG dryers in this lineup require an external vent?
A.
Models in this lineup are ventless (condensing or heat-pump), so no external duct is required. Connect the drain or empty the water tank regularly, and follow the clearance and maintenance instructions in the manual.