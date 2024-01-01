Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TV Buying Guide

How do I choose the best TV for me?

Two women sitting on a sofa in front of a wall-mounted LG TV in a colorful living room, and one woman points a remote at the TV screen.

OLED, QNED or UHD—which TV is best for you?
Here's your
guide to finding your perfect LG TV and the soundbar to
match, whether it's a smart AI TV, an immersive
big TV, or an
extra colorful picture.

Two women sitting on a sofa eating popcorn. A close-up side angle of the bottom right corner of a wall-mounted LG TV and an LG Soundbar mounted on the wall underneath.

What’s most important to you when buying a TV?

Six features in individual boxes. LG OLED evo The Smartest AI shows the LG alpha 11 Processor on a motherboard graphic in the dark, lit by neon purple light from below, with colorful neon lines running across the motherboard. LG OLED evo Brilliant Contrast shows a whale jumping out of a dark ocean beneath a starry night sky. LG QNED Lifelike Color shows an LG QNED TV displaying a vivid, colorful pattern. LG UHD Best Smart TV shows an LG TV mounted on a wall displaying a movie thumbnail, Quick Cards, and logos of streaming services, with two people sat in front. Ultra Big TV The Bigger, The Clearer shows a 98 inch LG TV mounted on a living room wall. Soundbar Perfect Matching Soundbar shows a close-up angled view of an LG TV and LG Soundbar secured on a stand on a TV cabinet.

The Smartest AI Brilliant Contrast Lifelike Color Best Smart TV The Bigger, The Clearer Perfect Matching Soundbar

Why do we need AI for a TV?

Ekranında bir kadın yüzü bulunan LG TV’nin üzerinde kırmızı gradyan bir desen içerisinde “EN AKILLI AI” yazısı yer alıyor. Kadının dış hatları boyunca uzanan kırmızı neon ışıklar ekrandan geçerek daha parlak bir görüntü meydana getiriyor. Sağ altta bir LG alfa 11 AI İşlemci grafiği yer alıyor.

AI is the brain of your TV, it's a key to improve picture and sound quality, and usability. Our smartest AI, most advanced alpha 11 AI Processor learns your preferences for mind-blowing immersion.

See an expertly personalized image

For amazing image quality exactly how you want it, AI Picture Wizard precisely personalizes the picture.

Custom soundscapes for each room

For audio that's perfect for your space, AI Acoustic Tuning adapts the audio to your room's acoustics.

*Screen images simulated.

**'The Smartest AI' refers to AI technology based on alpha 11 AI Processor 4K.

Want a brighter, crisper TV?

Improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture amplify brights by 150% for a briliantly clear and radiant picture.

Infinite Contrast with perfect black pixels delivers stunningly sharp picture quality.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83 inch OLED G4.
**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83 inch OLED G4.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
****Screen images simulated.

Meet OLED TVs with our smartest AI

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

Want a TV with lifelike color?

The words 'LIFELIKE COLOR' in a multi-colored gradient pattern.

Enter a stunning world of truly luminous color, as QNED Color technology fills ultra-big QNED TVs with a lustrous array of stunning shades for breathtakingly colorful clarity.

Is the clarity the same on a bigger screen?

With Precision Dimming Technology, details stay super sharp even on a broader display.

An LG TV mounted on a living room wall with an LG Soundbar mounted directly under. The TV displays two elephants, and a small child stands in front of the TV.

Looking for the biggest TV from LG? Here's the 98 inch QNED

For more powerful immersion, ultra-big QNED TVs engulf your senses in life-size thrills.

*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 feature QNED Color.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as certified independently by Intertek.
***QNED89 features Precision Dimming Technology.
****QNED85 and QNED80 feature Advanced Local Dimming and Dimming Pro.
*****QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches, and QNED89 comes in a maximum of 98 inches.
******Applied models may vary by region.

Explore a bigger, more vibrant QNED TVs

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

How about a Smart TV with a smarter price?

The words 'BEST SMART TV' in an orangey-yellow gradient pattern above a woman exercising on a mat in front of an LG TV. A variety of other channels are shown to the side of the LG TV in rounded rectangle graphics.

The best choice for a multi-purpose second TV. Affordable UHD TVs bring exceptional value and quality. Enjoy your favorite content anywhere in the home.

TV show thumbnails lay flat across the screen on a black background, and the following logos are above: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV.

What streaming services do LG Smart TVs support?

Indulge in endless entertainment through webOS, with top streaming platforms for movie and TV lovers.

Customize every moment with My Profile

Discover My Profile by easily creating custom profiles for each family member with personalized home screens featuring tailored content recommendations, elevating every experience.

One click accesses every destination

Experience the unparalleled convenience of Quick Card, effortlessly navigating you to your desired destination in an instant, be it your gaming haven, cherished playlists, or productive home office.

*Supported features, menus, and apps and available content may vary by country, product, network connectivity, and upon release.
**Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and their related services.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*****10 profiles can be created and displayed on the home screen.

Explore our Smart UHD TVs with smarter price

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

Is a bigger TV better?

The words 'THE BIGGER, THE CLEARER' in a bright purple and peach gradient pattern.

A bigger screen truly means better immersion. Go big to elevate your view with AI Super Upscaling and feel the deepest possible immersion in movies, sports, and games.

What size TV do I need?

The distance of the seat to the screen should be changed depending on the size of the display. For deeper cinematic immersion, 40 degree sit-to-screen angle is recommendable.

*The relationship between TV size and disances/angles are based on human visual fields.

An ultra-large LG TV mounted on a wall in a cozy living room displaying a close-up shot of astronaut takes up the majority of the wall. A man sits on a sofa in front watching the TV with a dog, and a night cityscape is beyond the window.

Love movies? Maximize your view

Choose an Ultra Big TV to experience the excitement of the cinema in your own home.

A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. The in-image text reads,&quot; For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode.&quot; followed by &quot;Martin Scorsese, Director, Killers of the Flower Moon&quot; underneath. The Killers of the Flower Moon logo, Apple TV logo, and the words &quot;Coming soon&quot; are below.

Get the director's cut every time

See movies how the director intended, while Dolby Vision completes every scene with a vivid finish.

An ultra-large, wall-mounted LG TV fills an entire wall in a cozy living room, and white beads of light emanate from the TV and cascade around the room.

Surround yourself with Dolby Atmos sound

LG TVs with Dolby Atmos surround you with amazing audio so you hear every detail of the action.

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

A man sits on a sofa in front of an ultra-large LG TV displaying a basketball game, with his arms in the air as if cheering.

Bring the stadium to your space

Enjoy every event in an ultra-large lifelike view from the sofa with incredible sports features.

All your favorite sports content awaits

Sports Portal is your go-to spot for live games, match highlights, and more on one screen.

Catch dynamic moves with sharp precision

Catch the biggest sporting moments in brighter, smoother, and more stunning detail with Sports Mode.

*Screen images simulated.
**The service and league supported may vary by region and country.
***An internet connection is required.

A side-angle view of an ultra-large LG TV mounted on a wall in a cozy living room displaying a colorful game, and two children sitting on the floor in front of the TV holding game controllers.

Level up with legendary features

Epic adventures await on LG TVs with fantastic gaming features for fiercely ambitious players.

Where fast action never stutters

Pro gaming features like FreeSync, VRR, and eARC make the road to victory smoother and speedier.

Two LG TVs show gameplay. The left monitor shows Game Dashboard and the right monitor shows Game Optimizer, both appearing on top of the game.

Stay in flow with customizable settings

Pull up handy settings over your game mid-play so you don't need to pause when you play on LG TVs.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz Mode applies to 65/77/83 inch evo M4, 55/65/77/83 inch G4 and is compatible with PC-connected content, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 excluded.
****144Hz of C4 only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*****Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
******Screen images simulated.

Meet our wide range of Ultra Big TVs

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

What's the best soundbar for my LG TV?

The words 'ONE EXPERIENCE' in a dark pink and purple gradient pattern.

Crafted to perfectly complement LG TVs, LG Soundbars ensure you experience well-balanced audio every time you watch. Enjoy an enriched LG TV experience, from incredible sound quality to ease of use.

An LG TV displaying a man playing guitar and an LG Soundbar directly underneath, with another speaker in front.

LG Soundbars complete your LG TV experience

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room playing a classic musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

TV and Soundbar in perfect harmony

WOW Orchestra brings your LG Soundbar and LG TV together for harmonious spatial sound.

One remote control brings instant access

WOW Interface provides quick soundbar control from your LG TV with the remote.

Built-in wireless connectivity for superior sound

Embrace wireless freedom with exceptional sound quality when you choose an LG Soundbar with WOWCAST.

Seamlessly integrate with your LG TV

Elevate your interior with our versatile, easy-install bracket, available wall-mounted or standing.

LG TV ve LG Soundbar’ın yakından görünümü. Önce TV ardından Soundbar kaybolur. TV ve Soundbar şeklindeki beyaz çizgiler görünür. Arkalarında bir Sinerji Braketi görünür, TV ve Soundbar tekrar görüntüye girerken stand olarak kullanılır. Ardından, sahne başka bir duvara doğru kayarak arkasında Sinerji Braketi ile duvara monte edilmiş bir TV ve Soundbar haline gelen çizgileri gösterir.

*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: OLED G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63
*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 85/80. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
******WOWCAST ready Compatible TVs: OLED G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 85/80. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*******The availability of WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface or WOWCAST on LG Soundbar may vary by model, region and year of release. Please visit your local LG website to find out which LG Soundbar models support these features.
********All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. The products' appearance may vary by actual use, settings and other factors.
*********Exclusive bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 55, 65, 77 inches, QNED85/80 86, 75, 65, 55 inches. The models of compatible TVs and brackets may vary depending on the region.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

