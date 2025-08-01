Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Only on LG True Wireless TV —Wireless Freedom, Wired Performance

Huge typography, True Wireless. Living room is revealed with a wall-mounted TV. Underneath the TV is a messy setup of wires and devices connected to it. These disappear to show the wireless benefit of LG True Wireless TV and are replaced by a clean LG Soundbar without any wired connections. The rest of the living room is shown and the Zero Connect Box and other devices can be seen neatly tucked away under a side table.

*True Wireless is based on NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation for reducing stuttering, low input lag, and flicker-free performance.

World's first True Wireless TV with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer

Our Zero Connect Box broadcasts 4K visually lossless picture quality with low latency. Eliminate cable clutter and enjoy various content without the inconvenience of complicated wired setups.

Different living rooms are featured, each with a wall-mounted LG True Wireless TV. In each of these spaces, the setup is neat and tidy. The Zero Connect Box is tucked away under a side table. The content on the screens are rendered in 4K-like definition highlighting the 144Hz video and audio transfer for different content like movies, music, and gaming.

*World's first based on traditional TVs with a tuner for broadcasting.

*4K 144Hz applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches and QNED9M. Other True Wireless models feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

*Wireless OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen. 

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

Enjoy visually lossless detail and picture quality like wired TV

Watch content without quality degradation or delays. State-of-the-art wireless video and audio transfer delivers the same breathtaking visuals and rich soundscapes as wired TV.

Perspective from a cave interior, looking out towards the entrance. The cave is surreal-looking with highly detailed rock and crystal formations. The scene highlights the visually lossless picture quality on LG True Wireless TVs.

*Visually lossless from internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 with actual performance depending on settings, environment conditions, and usage.

Play seamlessly with extreme low-latency wireless gaming

Our delay-free transmission is Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync certified, ensuring immersive gaming even through wireless transfer. Play uninterrupted at up to 144Hz in 4K.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG True Wireless TV. On the screen is a racing game in 4K. The scene zooms into the game to highlight the immersive quality of the TV. As the car accelerates through the race track, the 144Hz refresh rate and smooth gameplay is showcased.
Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and other game-related certifications are also visible.

*OLED M5 features NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

*Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*QNED9M has AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

*144Hz applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inch and QNED9M.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

Break free from the limits of wired TV

Location-Free

The Zero Connect Box is easy to install. Without the need for a direct TV connection, you can freely design your space.

Clutter-Free

Transform your space to be as visually pleasing as possible. Keep everything clean and neat without cable clutter.

Hassle-Free

Plug all your devices into the Zero Connect Box instead of your TV and conveniently create your perfect entertainment setup.

Simplify flush-fit
wall installation with Zero Connect Box

Mount your TV to the wall with less hassle. Since your Zero Connect Box wirelessly connects other devices to your TV, there's no need for additional wall modifications that may incur added costs.

Side-by-side comparison of a wired TV and LG True Wireless TV when it comes to installation. On the wired TV side, extra construction seemed to be needed to try to hide all other devices behind the TV. The messy setup and wires can still be seen through the gaps. Label reads, in-wall installation with extra cost. On the LG True Wireless side, the TV is wall-mounted cleanly to the wall. No wires or devices are visible. Label reads, no hassle, cost-free installation.

Discover the simplicity and convenience of True Wireless freedom

High-end penthouse apartment. City skyline is visible in the floor-to-ceiling windows of the living room. LG True Wireless TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted. The design of the space is very sophisticated and tidy. Zero Connect Box can be hardly seen under one of the side tables.
Scenes that show how the Zero Connect Box makes everything simple and convenient. In one scene, other peripheral devices are being connected to the Zero Connect Box that's under a side table. In the other scene, it shows how the Zero Connect Box can easily be hidden in a compartment of a side table with doors.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Upon purchase, customers will either receive the LG OLED evo or LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

Explore LG True Wireless TVs

LG OLED evo AI M4

Our first-ever 4k 144Hz True Wireless TV

World's first True Wireless OLED TV with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer.

*All images above are simulated.

*M4: World's first 144Hz Wireless TV as compared to traditional TVs that have a tuner for broadcasting.

Important Note:

We would like to inform you that TVs with True Wireless functionality are currently not available in the Egyptian market. 

We are working hard to make this product available to you as soon as possible, and we will ensure to update this page as soon as it becomes available.

