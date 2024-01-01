About Cookies on This Site

Washing Machine

Which size fits your needs?

Built-in front load washer in a bright kitchen with arrows highlighting drum size and spacious capacity.

Size & Capacity

Choose the drum size that suits your household and laundry habits. Compact models fit singles or couples, while large drums handle family loads and bulky items. Check dimensions and space before installation availability may vary by region.

*Product image is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Find your ideal capacity

Icon of T shirt, socks, and underwear representing daily laundry loads
Daily Load

Great for light laundry like shirts, socks and underwear for singles or couples.

Icon of hoodie, shirt, and folded towels representing family laundry loads
Family Load

Handles weekly loads of clothes and towels; drying capacity is smaller in combo models.

Icon of padded jacket and bedding representing heavy or bulky laundry loads
Heavy Load

Handles bulky items and big loads such as bedding, jackets and duvets with room to spare.

Size and Capacity
Buying Guide Home
Small front and top load washers with compact dimensions labeled for space guidance.

Small front and top load washers with compact dimensions labeled for space guidance.

Small Washing Machine

Daily Load

Compact washers fit small spaces and simplify daily laundry for singles or couples. Ideal for light clothes and quick everyday loads.

*Product image is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Medium front and top load washers with labeled dimensions for family use.

Medium front and top load washers with labeled dimensions for family use.

Medium-sized Washing Machine

Family Load

Mid-size washers balance space and power for weekly laundry, ideal for small to medium families handling mixed loads.

*Product image is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Large Washing Machine

Heavy Load

Take on bulky loads with confidence. Front load handles up to 21 kg and top load up to 24 kg ideal for large households and bedding.

Large front and top load washers side by side showing wider dimensions for heavy-duty laundry.

Large front and top load washers side by side showing wider dimensions for heavy-duty laundry.

*Product image is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Compare Products

Compare key LG washing and drying solutions to find the one that fits your space, capacity, and lifestyle in Egypt homes.

Table Caption
FeaturesWash TowerFront-Loading Washing MachineWasing DryerTop-Loading Washing Machine
washtower
FWT2116BS
F4Y2TYGYZ
F4Y2TYGYZ
rh18u8evcw
RH18U8EVCW
t1388nehgb
T1388NEHGB
max-capacity(kg)21 kg818.013
steam-careYesYesYesYes
ai-ddYesYesYesYes
turbowash-360YesYesYesYes
thinq™-(wi-fi)YesYesYesYes
Sensor DryYesYesYesYes
Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)700 x 1890 x 770600 x 850 x 550770x990x820590 x 606 x 960
*Specifications are subject to change. Please refer to individual product pages for the latest details.

Explore more, choose right

LG washer and dryer lineup in front of a beige wall. Includes a tumble dryer, front load washer with open door, washer dryer combo, and WashTower. A forest view is visible on the right.

What type are you looking for?

Close-up of LG washing machine control panel detecting laundry load level

What features do you need?

Black LG washing machine with a spirit level placed on top to check that the appliance is horizontally aligned.

What should you check before installation?

*Product image is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

What is the standard size of a Washing Machine?

A.

Most LG Washing Machines are about 600 mm W x 850 mm H. Depth varies by capacity, typically 565 to 675 mm. Always check your model’s exact size to ensure a proper fit in tight spaces.

Q.

What is the ideal kg capacity for a Washing Machine?

A.

For many households 8 to 9 kg works well. If you wash bulky items like bedding or sportswear choose 10 to 12 kg. Larger drums can handle a king size duvet while the overall appliance size often stays similar.

Q.

What space do I need for a Washing Machine?

A.

Plan for 600 mm W x 850 mm H and depth 565 to 675 mm plus clearance at the back and sides for hoses and ventilation. Ensure the door can open fully check the delivery path and power outlet location. If stacking with a dryer confirm kit compatibility.

