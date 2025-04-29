18Kg Dryer | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump | ThinQ

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.
*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.
Certified by BAF
Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites
Smart Remote Control
Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.
Cycle Download
Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
Key Specs
-
Body Color
Stainless Silver
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
770x990x820
-
Reversible Door
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Stainless Silver
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial+Touch+Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Reversible Door
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
TrueSteam
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
770x990x820
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Favourite
No
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Dry Level
5 Levels
-
Rack Dry
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
