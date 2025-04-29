Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
18Kg Dryer | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump | ThinQ

RH18U8EVCW

RH18U8EVCW

18Kg Dryer | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump | ThinQ

()
front view
Front open view
Right side view
Display view
drum view
detail view
Detergent box
Top perspective view
Top Right view
Top View
Left view
Left open view
Bottom prespective
side view
Back view

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Dual 10 Year Warranty
  • Eco Hybrid™
  • Gentle Care
  • Auto Cleaning Condenser
  • Dual Filter
More

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Dual Saving on Energy & Time

Advanced inverter technology with DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ provides the higher level of energy efficiency or shorter time than ever.
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.
A -10% Energy Efficiency*

A+++-10% Energy Efficiency*

DAUL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer performs at the best possible energy efficiency level.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.

Dual 10Year Warranty

Dual 10Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
Save Energy or Save Time
Eco Hybrid™

Save Energy or Save Time

Eco Hybrid™ technology provides the option to save energy or time depends on your lifesytle.

*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.

Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage

Gentle Care

Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage

Low temperature dry can smoothen crease and reduce shrinkage with heatpump technology.
99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
Improve your quality of life.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

Certified by BAF

Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites

Maintain High Drying Performance

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Maintain High Drying Performance

Auto Cleaning Condenser provides proper air flow to maintain high drying performance. Furthermore, it is hassle free of cleaning and provides more free time.
Always Keep Clean
Dual Filter

Always Keep Clean

Dual Filter makes dryer maintatain high drying performance by filtering out lints from clothes.
Optimize Drying Performance
Sensor Dry

Optimize Drying Performance

Detects the moisture on the clothes and set automatically drying time.
Door Installation for your space
Reversible Door

Door Installation for your space

Install the door way left or right depends on your space circumstances.

Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

Smart ThinQ™

Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your dryer just got smarter. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Smart Remote Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles

TWIN Care

LG Washer & Dryer Pair Option

TWIN Care

Discover LG's TWIN Care of washer and dryer pair sets, designed to save you time and money in your busy life.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
Key Specs

  • Body Color

    Stainless Silver

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    770x990x820

  • Reversible Door

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Stainless Silver

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial+Touch+Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    770x990x820

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Favourite

    No

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Dry Level

    5 Levels

  • Rack Dry

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

What people are saying

