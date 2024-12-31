We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21/16 Kg LG WashTower™ with Center Control
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution
More Space to Inspire Your Space
Get the stylish, space-saving design of the LG WashTower™, an ergonomic laundry suite.
*Space saving when compare with stacked washer and dryer.
Take Control with Center Control
LG WashTower™ with Center Control
Conventional Stacked Washer and Dryer
Built-in Intelligence
Take the guesswork out of brilliantly clean laundry with the built-in intelligence of LG WashTower™.
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle
*Allergy Care cycle for washer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mite and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of Live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
-
ConventionalUncontrollable compressing Speed
-
LG Dual InverterControlled compressing Speed
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1890 x 770
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Type
Chrome Rim + Tint
-
Body Color (Dryer)
Black Steel
-
Body Color (Washer)
Black Steel
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
16
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1890 x 770
-
Weight (kg)
156
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
[WT_WM]Speed Wash
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Silent Wash
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Duvet
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Hygiene (Sanitary)
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Sportswear
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Cold Wash
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Tub Clean
Yes
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
[WT_DR]Sportswear
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Towels
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Wool
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Duvet
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.