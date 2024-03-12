We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
所有規格
型號資訊
-
尺寸
42"
LCD 屏幕規格
-
背光技術
Direct LED
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
光亮度 (cd/m2)
300
-
對比度
1,000,000:1
-
可視角度
178x178
-
反應時間 (G to G)
6ms
廣播系統
-
模擬
PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV ONLY)
-
Digital
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Cable
DVB-C
影像
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
Yes
音響
-
音效輸出
10W + 10W
-
揚聲器系統
單聲道雙擴音器
-
無限環迴系統
Yes
-
隱形揚聲器
Yes
-
第二代原音
Yes
功能
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (Int Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single End 1W with 8Ω)
-
RJP Interface
Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)
-
RJP Compatibility
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Bittel/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
USB
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
USB Auto Play back
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC, HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
連接-側面
-
Headphone Out
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
USB (2.0)
1
連接-後方
-
RF 輸入
1
-
影音輸入
1 (Component)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (AV)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1
-
HDMI/HDCP 輸入
2
-
RGB輸入 (Dsub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC 音頻輸入
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC only)
1
-
RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)
1
-
外置揚聲器輸出
1
配件
-
Remote type
C-Con
-
Cable
Power cord
-
Manual / ESG
Simple manaul
電源
-
電壓, Hz
100-240V 50/60Hz
-
消耗 (一般)
94W
-
待機
0.5 W ↓
TOOL DESCRIPTION
-
Bezel Width (Left / Right, Upper, Bottom) : on bezel
19.9, 19.9, 24.5
-
Bezel Width (Left / Right, Upper, Bottom) : Off bezel
17.3, 17.3, 21.9
-
Swivel (angle)
Yes (± 90 degrees)
-
VESA Compatible
200*200
規定列明 (證書認可)
-
Safety
CCC
尺寸
-
尺寸(不連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)
968*579*79
-
尺寸(連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)
968*629*236
-
重量 (連底座)
10.7