規格

支援

55LP360C

所有規格

型號資訊

  • 尺寸

    55"

LCD 屏幕規格

  • 背光技術

    Direct LED

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • 光亮度 (cd/m2)

    300

  • 對比度

    1,000,000:1

  • 可視角度

    178x178

  • 反應時間 (G to G)

    6ms

廣播系統

  • 模擬

    PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV ONLY)

  • Digital

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DTMB

  • Cable

    DVB-C

影像

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

    Yes

  • Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

    Yes

音響

  • 音效輸出

    10W + 10W

  • 揚聲器系統

    單聲道雙擴音器

  • 無限環迴系統

    Yes

  • 隱形揚聲器

    Yes

  • 第二代原音

    Yes

功能

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes

  • IR Out

    Yes (RS-232C)

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes (Int Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single End 1W with 8Ω)

  • RJP Interface

    Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)

  • RJP Compatibility

    LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Bittel/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

  • USB

    Yes (USB 2.0)

  • USB Auto Play back

    Yes

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    Divx HD

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC, HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    Yes

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

連接-側面

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • USB (2.0)

    1

連接-後方

  • RF 輸入

    1

  • 影音輸入

    1 (Component)

  • 色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)

    1 (AV)

  • 數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)

    1

  • HDMI/HDCP 輸入

    2

  • RGB輸入 (Dsub 15pin) - PC

    1

  • PC 音頻輸入

    1

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC only)

    1

  • RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)

    1

  • 外置揚聲器輸出

    1

配件

  • Remote type

    C-Con

  • Cable

    Power cord

  • Manual / ESG

    Simple manaul

電源

  • 電壓, Hz

    100-240V 50/60Hz

  • 消耗 (一般)

    143W

  • 待機

    0.5 W ↓

TOOL DESCRIPTION

  • Bezel Width (Left / Right, Upper, Bottom) : on bezel

    19.9, 19.9, 24.5

  • Bezel Width (Left / Right, Upper, Bottom) : Off bezel

    18.7, 18.7, 23.3

  • Swivel (angle)

    Yes (± 90 degrees)

  • VESA Compatible

    400*400

規定列明 (證書認可)

  • Safety

    CCC

尺寸

  • 尺寸(不連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)

    1250*737*79.1

  • 尺寸(連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)

    1250*790*297

  • 重量 (連底座)

    21.2