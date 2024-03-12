We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SYSTEM PLATFORM
-
Chipset
MPC8349EA SoC, PowerPC e300 core, RS232 Serial 9-pin
-
CPU frequency
400 MHz System clock
-
DDR SDRAM
1Gb 266 MHz
-
Flash EEPROM
128 Mb
-
Ethernet RJ-45
10/100/1G
-
Internal USB memory
2G
-
PCI
32 bit / 33 MHz
-
SRAM buffer
16M
-
Digital PLL
QAM or VSB
-
OS
Liniux kernel 2.6.33.rc8
-
GNU
gcc-4.3.2/eglibc-2.8
-
Java
for PPC Sun JRE 1.5.0_10
-
Drivers
Streaming drivers for Linux
-
Applications
Globally Executable MHP(GEM) server
-
Video buffer
FIFO
-
Modulator
256QAM or 8VSB
-
Data Output
ASI, RF(DVB-C(256QAM))
-
Rear Port
ASI/RF/RS232 1Port, Ethernet/USB 2Port
ENVIRONMENTAL STORAGE CONDITIONS
-
Operating Temperature
-20° to 70° Celsius (-4° to 158° Fahrenheit)
-
Humidity
95% Non-condensing
ENVIRONMENTAL OPERATING CONDITIONS
-
Operating Temperature
Environmental Operating Conditions
-
Humidity
95% Non-condensing
ELECTRICAL
-
DC Input
+12V DC @ 4 Amps Adaptor
-
Impedance at ASI Out Jack
75 ohms
-
Level at ASI Out Jack
800 mv
-
Ethernet RJ-45
10/100/1000BaseT
-
RS-232 Serial 9-pin
Command Line Interface port
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
2Years
CERTIFICATION
-
Regulatory Compliance
FCC, UL, CE, CB, GOST, RoHS
DIMENSION
-
Unit Dimension(WxHxD, mm)
483 x 43 x 216
-
Unit Weight(Rack-only)
1.56kg (3.45Ibs)