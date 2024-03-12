About Cookies on This Site

SYSTEM PLATFORM

  • Chipset

    MPC8349EA SoC, PowerPC e300 core, RS232 Serial 9-pin

  • CPU frequency

    400 MHz System clock

  • DDR SDRAM

    1Gb 266 MHz

  • Flash EEPROM

    128 Mb

  • Ethernet RJ-45

    10/100/1G

  • Internal USB memory

    2G

  • PCI

    32 bit / 33 MHz

  • SRAM buffer

    16M

  • Digital PLL

    QAM or VSB

  • OS

    Liniux kernel 2.6.33.rc8

  • GNU

    gcc-4.3.2/eglibc-2.8

  • Java

    for PPC Sun JRE 1.5.0_10

  • Drivers

    Streaming drivers for Linux

  • Applications

    Globally Executable MHP(GEM) server

  • Video buffer

    FIFO

  • Modulator

    256QAM or 8VSB

  • Data Output

    ASI, RF(DVB-C(256QAM))

  • Rear Port

    ASI/RF/RS232 1Port, Ethernet/USB 2Port

ENVIRONMENTAL STORAGE CONDITIONS

  • Operating Temperature

    -20° to 70° Celsius (-4° to 158° Fahrenheit)

  • Humidity

    95% Non-condensing

ENVIRONMENTAL OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Operating Temperature

    Environmental Operating Conditions

  • Humidity

    95% Non-condensing

ELECTRICAL

  • DC Input

    +12V DC @ 4 Amps Adaptor

  • Impedance at ASI Out Jack

    75 ohms

  • Level at ASI Out Jack

    800 mv

  • Ethernet RJ-45

    10/100/1000BaseT

  • RS-232 Serial 9-pin

    Command Line Interface port

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    2Years

CERTIFICATION

  • Regulatory Compliance

    FCC, UL, CE, CB, GOST, RoHS

DIMENSION

  • Unit Dimension(WxHxD, mm)

    483 x 43 x 216

  • Unit Weight(Rack-only)

    1.56kg (3.45Ibs)