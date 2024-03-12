We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UW760H
DISPLAY
-
Type
Direct LED
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness
390cd/m2
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
1,000,000 : 1
-
Static Contrast Ratio
1,100 : 1
-
Viewing Angle (H/V)
178° / 178°
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-1, PAL BG/DK, NTSC M
-
Digital
DTMB
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
6 modes (16:9 Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
-
UHD Content Streaming Support
USB / IP / HDM
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
10W + 10W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Ready
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Pro:Centric ®
Yes
-
- Type
Smart
-
- Data Streaming (IP&RF)
IP Only
-
- Pro:Centric Application
PCA 3.7
-
- RF (1/2 Tuner)
RF (1)
-
- HCAP (SDK)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Smart Features
Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, softAP, Magic Remote Ready
-
Connectivity
Smart Share, WiDi, Miracast, WiFi Direct, DIAL, Bluetooth Sound Sync.
-
Management
Remote Diagnostics, Auto Configuration
-
Interactivity
HTNG/HDMI-CEC
-
RJP Interface
RS232C, HDMI, Instant On, TV Link Protocol
-
Advanced Setting Option
Auto Off / Auto Sleep, Motion Eye Care, Smart Energy Saving
-
Anti-theft System
Kensington Lock
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Lock Mode (Limited)
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
Welcome Screen
Yes
-
Instant On
Yes
-
TV Link Protocol
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Side
HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Rear
RF In, AV In (Jack Phone), Component In (Jack Phone),Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI Input, RS-232C, Headphone Out, LAN Port (2), External Speaker Out (2)
CABINET (UNIT :MM)
-
Vesa
200 x 200
-
WxHxD / weight (w/o stand)
973 x 572 x 77.2
-
WxHxD / weight (with stand)
973 x 622 x 199/ 11.5kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50 / 60Hz
-
Max
114
-
Typical
88
-
Energy Saving (Min)
67.8
-
Energy Saving (Med)
53.7
-
Energy Saving (Max)
35.2
-
Stand-by
0.3W↓
STANDARD APPROVAL
-
Safety
CB
-
Etc.
RoHS