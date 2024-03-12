About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UU761H 系列

規格

支援

UU761H 系列

49UU761H

UU761H 系列

(0)
列印

所有規格

DISPLAY

  • Backlight Type

    LED (Edge)

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    Yes (PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC M)

  • Digital (DTMB / DVB-C)

    Yes

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

  • HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

    Yes/No

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear VoiceⅢ)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 2.0

  • Data Streaming (IP & RF)

    Yes

  • RF

    1 Tuner

  • HCAP (SDK)

    GEM / Flash / HTML5

  • Pro:Centric Application

    PCA 3.7

FEATURE

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Set Rear

    RF In, AV In, Component In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    200 X 200

  • W x H x D / weight (with stand)

    1,102 x 698 x 303 / 16.3kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

    1,102 x 644 x 36.6 (SPK 63.3) / 13kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    1,192 x 737 x 190 / 19.6kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50 / 60Hz

  • Max

    160.2W

  • Typical

    135W

  • Energy Saving (Min / Med / Max)

    108W / 74.3W / 40.5W

  • Stand-by

    0.5W↓