We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LX761H
所有規格
型號資訊
-
尺寸
55"
基本規格
-
背光技術
Edge
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
對比度 (DFC)
1,000,000:1
-
可視角度
178/178
-
Frame Rate
60Hz
廣播系統
-
模擬
Yes (PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC M)
-
Digital
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DTMB
影像
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
長寬比
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
音響
-
音效輸出
10W + 10W
-
揚聲器系統
2.0 ch
-
聲音模式
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
第二代原音
Yes
功能
-
Pro:Centric
Yes (Smart)
-
Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF) ※ MultiCast/HTTP Data Carousel
Yes (IP)
-
Remote Diagnosis
Yes (IP)
-
RF(1/2Tuner)
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)
GEM / Flash / HTML
-
EzManager(Simplicity)
Yes (EzManager 2.1)
-
Commercial Smart Home
Yes
-
APP. (P:C Smart)
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes (Accessory)
-
Remote App compatibility
Yes
-
SmartShare / DLNA(Movie/Photo/Music)
SmartShare
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
Yes
-
Miracast (Mobile to TV)
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC 1.3
Yes
-
Instant ON
Yes
-
WOL/WoWLAN
Yes / Yes
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C)
-
External Power
Yes (RS-232C, 5V/2A or 12V/1A)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (Int /Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω), Line out
-
SI Compatible (TVLink Interactivel)
Yes
-
WiFi
Yes (Built-in type)
-
Bluetooth Sound Sync.
Yes
-
Soft AP
Yes
-
AP Box ready (IP Over Coax)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes
-
Lock mode
Yes
-
RJP Compatibility
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink/CANALL/Bittel (HDMI CEC)
-
USB
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
USB Auto Play back
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
One Channel Map / Logical Channel Map
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3,HE-AAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Motion eye care (Intelligent Sensor)
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
Welcome Screen
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
連接-側面
-
HDMI In
1 (2.0)
-
USB (2.0)
2 (2.0)
連接-後方
-
RF 輸入
1
-
AV In
1 (RCA Type)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP 輸入
1 (2.0)
-
RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)
1
-
LAN Port
2
-
外置揚聲器輸出 (3.5mm phone jack)
2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)
配件
-
Remote type
S-Con, Motion RCU(Sold separately)
-
Cable
Power cord
-
Manual / ESG
Simple manaul
電源
-
Max (Watts)
123W
-
Typical (Watts)
96W
-
Energy saving (Min)
74W
-
Energy saving (Med)
58.7W
-
Energy saving (Max)
38W
-
待機
0.3 W
TOOL DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Compatible
300*300
規定列明 (證書認可)
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CB
-
能源標籤（香港）
一級
尺寸
-
尺寸(不連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)
1242*724*37
-
尺寸(連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)
1242*774*220
-
重量 (連底座)
20.9