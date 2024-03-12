We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23" Class (23.0" 斜度) Zero Client TERA2
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
23" class (23.0” diagonal)
-
面板類型
AH-IPS
-
顏色深度 (顏色數量)
16.7M colors
-
像素間距 (mm)
0.2652(H)×0.2652(V)
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度 (Typ.)
250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)
-
對比度 (DFC)
5,000,000:1
-
回應速度 (GTG)
14ms
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
178 / 178 (CR≥10)
-
表面處理
non Glare
連接
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI
Yes (DVI-I, Span)
-
Ethernet
Yes (10/100/1,000)
-
USB
6 (USB2.0)
-
Mic In
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
揚聲器
-
類型
Stereo
-
輸出功率 (watt)
1W
電源
-
類型
Adapter (19V DC)
-
輸入
100 ~ 240V AC
-
Consumption (Typical)
24W (Monitor) / 29W (Cloud)
-
Consumption (Sleep)
0.5W (Monitor) / 7W (Cloud)
-
Consumption (Off)
0.5W (Monitor) / 0.5W (Cloud)
掃瞄頻率
-
Analog: H-Frequency
30kHz ~ 68kHz
-
Analog: V-Frequency
57Hz ~ 63Hz
-
Digital: H-Frequency
30kHz ~ 68kHz
-
Digital: V-Frequency
57Hz ~ 63Hz
解像度
-
D-SUB (Signal-input)
1920 x 1080
-
DVI (Signal-output)
1920 x 1200
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
語言數目
17
特殊功能
-
4:3 in Wide
Yes
-
Sound
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2AB : RGB Input
機械
-
前顏色
Black, Non-glare, Corrosion
-
背版顏色
Black, Non-glare, Corrosion
-
支架顏色
Black, Non-glare, Corrosion
-
底座
Black, Non-glare, Corrosion
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
-
傾斜
-5º (front) ~ 15º(rear)
-
旋轉
90º
-
高度調節（毫米）
130mm / 120mm(23CAV42K-D)
-
樞軸
Yes
尺寸／重量
-
套裝(連底座) (W*H*D) mm
544.2*386.5(+130)*225
-
套裝(不連底座) (W*H*D) mm
544.2*332.3*47
-
掛牆架
Yes (Vesa compatible 100*100)
-
套裝(連底座) kg
5.6
-
套裝(不連底座) kg
3.4
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
標準
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
VESA Mount
Yes
-
CCC
Yes