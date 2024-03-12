About Cookies on This Site

23" Class (23.0" 斜度) Zero Client TERA2

規格

支援

23" Class (23.0" 斜度) Zero Client TERA2

23CAV42K

23" Class (23.0" 斜度) Zero Client TERA2

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    23" class (23.0” diagonal)

  • 面板類型

    AH-IPS

  • 顏色深度 (顏色數量)

    16.7M colors

  • 像素間距 (mm)

    0.2652(H)×0.2652(V)

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920*1080

  • 亮度 (Typ.)

    250 cd/m2 (Typ)
    200 cd/m2 (Min)

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5,000,000:1

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    14ms

  • 觀像角度 (CR≥10)

    178 / 178 (CR≥10)

  • 表面處理

    non Glare

連接

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI

    Yes (DVI-I, Span)

  • Ethernet

    Yes (10/100/1,000)

  • USB

    6 (USB2.0)

  • Mic In

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

揚聲器

  • 類型

    Stereo

  • 輸出功率 (watt)

    1W

電源

  • 類型

    Adapter (19V DC)

  • 輸入

    100 ~ 240V AC

  • Consumption (Typical)

    24W (Monitor) / 29W (Cloud)

  • Consumption (Sleep)

    0.5W (Monitor) / 7W (Cloud)

  • Consumption (Off)

    0.5W (Monitor) / 0.5W (Cloud)

掃瞄頻率

  • Analog: H-Frequency

    30kHz ~ 68kHz

  • Analog: V-Frequency

    57Hz ~ 63Hz

  • Digital: H-Frequency

    30kHz ~ 68kHz

  • Digital: V-Frequency

    57Hz ~ 63Hz

解像度

  • D-SUB (Signal-input)

    1920 x 1080

  • DVI (Signal-output)

    1920 x 1200

OSD

  • 國家 (語言)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • 語言數目

    17

特殊功能

  • 4:3 in Wide

    Yes

  • Sound

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2AB : RGB Input

機械

  • 前顏色

    Black, Non-glare, Corrosion

  • 背版顏色

    Black, Non-glare, Corrosion

  • 支架顏色

    Black, Non-glare, Corrosion

  • 底座

    Black, Non-glare, Corrosion

  • 可拆卸底板

    Yes

  • 傾斜

    -5º (front) ~ 15º(rear)

  • 旋轉

    90º

  • 高度調節（毫米）

    130mm / 120mm(23CAV42K-D)

  • 樞軸

    Yes

尺寸／重量

  • 套裝(連底座) (W*H*D) mm

    544.2*386.5(+130)*225

  • 套裝(不連底座) (W*H*D) mm

    544.2*332.3*47

  • 掛牆架

    Yes (Vesa compatible 100*100)

  • 套裝(連底座) kg

    5.6

  • 套裝(不連底座) kg

    3.4

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

標準

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • VESA Mount

    Yes

  • CCC

    Yes