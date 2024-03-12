We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
26TS30MF
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
26" Class (26.01" measured diagonal)
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
1366 x 768 (HD)
-
對比度
1,000:1
-
Color gamut
68%
-
觀賞角度
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
16.7 Million
-
反應時間 (操作溫度內)
9 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare (Haze 10%)
-
Orientation
Landscape
連接
-
數字
LVDS(1)
實物規格
-
顏色
銀色
-
邊框寬度
U: 71.5mm, D/L/R :15.6mm
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
609.5mm x 413.26mm x 8.8mm
-
重量
1.62kg
電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
2.7W (12V Input)
配件
-
包括
CD Manual(1), Book Manual(1)