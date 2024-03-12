We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LCD寛闊屏幕，全高清顯示
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
47"
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
亮度
700cd/m2
-
對比度
1,200:1
-
動態對比度
3,000:1
-
觀賞角度
178 x 178
-
反應時間
9 ms (G to G), 6.5ms (40.0℃)
連接
-
輸入 (後方)
------------------------------------
-
數字
HDMI(1), DVI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
模擬
Component(1), AV(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
音效
PC/AV/Component Audio In(1)
-
外置操控
RS232C(1), RJ45(1)
-
USB
USB(1)
-
輸出 (後方)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
音效
外置揚聲器
-
外置操控
RS232C
-
音效
------------------------------------
-
平衡
Yes
-
音響能源
20W(10W x 2)
-
揚聲器開關
Yes
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
標準、音樂、影院、運動、遊戲
實物規格
-
邊框寬度
17.9mm
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
107.95cm x 62.46cm x 12.29cm
-
重量
22.2kg
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
800 x 400
特殊功能
-
更多
智能省電、多媒體重橎、PIP/PBP、溫度感測、自動光度感測、排列模式 (最多5X5)、ISM Method, 鎖定功能
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
電源消耗
180W (一般), 130W (智能省電開啟)
-
DPMS
1.0W (Set only)
-
關機
0.5W
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL, cUL, CB scheme, TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (EPA 5.1)
媒體播放兼容性
-
外置媒體播放器
Yes
軟件兼容性
-
Supersign Compatibility
Elite-W / Elite-W lite
配件
-
包括
搖控器、電源線、RGB 線、說明書、ESG
-
可選擇
AP-WX60 SP0000K (喇叭), ST0000K (支架)