One:Quick Share

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

One:Quick Share

SC-00DA

One:Quick Share

(0)

LG One:Quick Share
無線屏幕共享

連接 LG 電子顯示屏，體驗無線屏幕共享。

簡易連接即可開始運作

LG One:Quick Share 是無線屏幕共享解決方案，透過 LG 電子顯示屏*，並適用於電腦 (SC-00DA) 的 USB 傳輸設備及其應用程式提供。在 One:Quick Share，藉著簡易的初始使用設定及 LG 顯示屏的基本功能管理，將個人電腦屏幕共享至 LG 顯示屏。

人們透過將 USB 適配裝置連接至手提電腦，並將屏幕共享至牆上大型顯示屏，以進行會議。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考，可能與實際產品有所不同。
**LG One:Quick Share 與指定 LG 電子顯示屏型號兼容。
***音量、影像模式、自動亮度、簡報計時器、議程/備註可在 LG One:Quick Share 電腦應用程式設定。
只須將 USB 適配裝置插入裝置然後拔去，即準備好配對。
EASY TO START

輕鬆配對

將 USB 裝置連接至 LG 顯示屏以進行自動配對，然後拔去裝置，藉此互相連接。

* 一部顯示屏可連接至總共 4 部 USB 適配裝置。

配對後，只須將 USB 適配裝置插入個人電腦，即可與 LG 顯示屏共享屏幕。此圖顯示有人拿著 USB 適配器，嘗試將其連接至電腦。
EASY TO START

一插即用

將 USB 裝置連接至電腦，與顯示屏配對後，即可簡易地將個人電腦屏幕共享至 LG 顯示屏。

*開始使用時，個人電腦須連接裝置，以安裝 One:Quick Share 監察應用程式。

有 6 人正在進行會議，4 個電腦屏幕透過連接至個人電腦的 USB 適配裝置在掛在牆上的大型顯示屏同時共享。

簡單易用

無線屏幕共享

透過不同方式按下 USB 按鈕，即可簡易分享電腦屏幕、轉至另一屏幕，亦可同時在顯示屏呈現多達 4 個電腦屏幕。

SoftAP 功能方便連接 USB 適配裝置與顯示屏，而無須額外使用收發器。
簡單易用

內置 Wi-Fi

運用 LG 顯示屏的 SoftAP 功能，USB 裝置與顯示屏可輕易連接和使用，而無須使用額外的收發器。

*LG 顯示屏須在設定應用程式的網絡選單啟用 SoftAP。

增值功能

無需遙控 即可進行設定

無需使用遙控，即可在 One:Quick Share 電腦應用程式調整顯示屏的預設設定值 (音量、影像模式、自動亮度等等)，並於「辦公室會議模式」中顯示的簡報設定作進一步編輯議程/備註。

運用 One:Quick Share 電腦應用程式，即可調整顯示屏設定，而無需遙控。 牆上顯示屏顯示用戶可從應用程式設定的辦公室會議模式的一個例子。

*將 USB 配對 LG 顯示屏和連接電腦時，即可啟用無需遙控即可設定的功能。
**用戶可在顯示屏的 EZ 設定選單啟用「辦公室會議模式」。
增值功能

屏幕管理

擁有管理員權限的會議舉辦者可在顯示屏上管理共享屏幕，包括更改分割屏幕的次序、停止共享屏幕、甚或在其他連接屏幕當中選擇。

會議舉辦者可自由控制在顯示屏共享的各個屏幕。因此，此圖顯示 LG 顯示屏螢幕具有相同次序的分割屏幕，其由擁有管理員權限的用戶在 One:Quick Share 應用程式上設定。

數碼連接 探索更多

學院

了解更多

工作間

了解更多
列印

所有規格

COMPATIBLE MODEL LIST(AS OF OCTOBER 2021)

  • Standard Signage

    UH7F / UH7F-H (65”/55”/49”)
    UH5F / UH5F-H (98”/86”/75”/65”/55”/49”/43”)
    UM3DG / UM3F / UM3DF (65”/55”/49”/43”)
    UM3DG-H (98”/86”/75”)
    UL3G / UL3J (86”/75”/65”/55”/50”/43”)
    WP400 / WP401

  • TV Signage

    UR640S / UT640S (86”/ 75”/ 65”/ 55”/50”/ 43”)
    STB-6500

  • LED Signage

    LAEC015-GN

ONE:QUICK SHARE

  • User Switching

    Yes

  • Split View

    Yes (Max. 4 Screen)

  • Admin Mode

    Yes

  • Signage Control

    Yes

  • Sound

    Yes

USB DONGLE HW(SC-00DA)

  • Embedded OS

    Linux

  • CPU

    Quad-core Cortex™-A7

  • Internal Memory

    eMMC (4 GB) , DDR3 (512 MB)

  • Wi-Fi

    IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Video

    H.264

  • Connectivity

    USB 2.0 Type A (1)

  • Size (W × H × D)

    63.8 × 63.8 × 13.5 mm / USB cable (85.5 mm)

  • Weight

    46 g

  • Power Consumption

    2.0 W (Typ.), 2.5 W (Max.)

  • Operating Temperature / Humidity

    0℃ to 40℃ / 0% to 85%

RECOMMENDED PC SPECIFICATION

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 8.1 64 bit (or Later Version)
    macOS 10.12 / 10.13 / 10.14 / 10.15 64 bit

  • CPU

    Intel Sandy Bridge i3 (or Later Version)
    Skylake i3 / i5 / i6 (or Later Version)
    AMD Rygen 1st Generation (or Later Version)

  • Memory

    8 GB↑