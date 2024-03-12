We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
One:Quick Share
簡易連接即可開始運作
人們透過將 USB 適配裝置連接至手提電腦，並將屏幕共享至牆上大型顯示屏，以進行會議。
**LG One:Quick Share 與指定 LG 電子顯示屏型號兼容。
***音量、影像模式、自動亮度、簡報計時器、議程/備註可在 LG One:Quick Share 電腦應用程式設定。
* 一部顯示屏可連接至總共 4 部 USB 適配裝置。
*開始使用時，個人電腦須連接裝置，以安裝 One:Quick Share 監察應用程式。
*LG 顯示屏須在設定應用程式的網絡選單啟用 SoftAP。
無需遙控 即可進行設定
運用 One:Quick Share 電腦應用程式，即可調整顯示屏設定，而無需遙控。 牆上顯示屏顯示用戶可從應用程式設定的辦公室會議模式的一個例子。
**用戶可在顯示屏的 EZ 設定選單啟用「辦公室會議模式」。
屏幕管理
會議舉辦者可自由控制在顯示屏共享的各個屏幕。因此，此圖顯示 LG 顯示屏螢幕具有相同次序的分割屏幕，其由擁有管理員權限的用戶在 One:Quick Share 應用程式上設定。
數碼連接 探索更多
所有規格
COMPATIBLE MODEL LIST(AS OF OCTOBER 2021)
-
Standard Signage
UH7F / UH7F-H (65”/55”/49”)
UH5F / UH5F-H (98”/86”/75”/65”/55”/49”/43”)
UM3DG / UM3F / UM3DF (65”/55”/49”/43”)
UM3DG-H (98”/86”/75”)
UL3G / UL3J (86”/75”/65”/55”/50”/43”)
WP400 / WP401
-
TV Signage
UR640S / UT640S (86”/ 75”/ 65”/ 55”/50”/ 43”)
STB-6500
-
LED Signage
LAEC015-GN
ONE:QUICK SHARE
-
User Switching
Yes
-
Split View
Yes (Max. 4 Screen)
-
Admin Mode
Yes
-
Signage Control
Yes
-
Sound
Yes
USB DONGLE HW(SC-00DA)
-
Embedded OS
Linux
-
CPU
Quad-core Cortex™-A7
-
Internal Memory
eMMC (4 GB) , DDR3 (512 MB)
-
Wi-Fi
IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Video
H.264
-
Connectivity
USB 2.0 Type A (1)
-
Size (W × H × D)
63.8 × 63.8 × 13.5 mm / USB cable (85.5 mm)
-
Weight
46 g
-
Power Consumption
2.0 W (Typ.), 2.5 W (Max.)
-
Operating Temperature / Humidity
0℃ to 40℃ / 0% to 85%
RECOMMENDED PC SPECIFICATION
-
Operating System Support
Windows 8.1 64 bit (or Later Version)
macOS 10.12 / 10.13 / 10.14 / 10.15 64 bit
-
CPU
Intel Sandy Bridge i3 (or Later Version)
Skylake i3 / i5 / i6 (or Later Version)
AMD Rygen 1st Generation (or Later Version)
-
Memory
8 GB↑