About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
21.5 吋 1,500 nits IP 級全高清戶外顯示屏

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

21.5 吋 1,500 nits IP 級全高清戶外顯示屏

22XE1J-B

21.5 吋 1,500 nits IP 級全高清戶外顯示屏

()
  • 22XE1J-B 的正視圖連填充圖像
  • 22XE1J-B 的正視圖
  • 22XE1J-B 的 -45 度側視圖
  • 22XE1J-B 的 -90 度側視圖
  • 22XE1J-B 的 +45 度側視圖
  • 22XE1J-B 的 +90 度側視圖
  • 22XE1J-B 的後視圖
  • 22XE1J-B 的後視圖2
  • 22XE1J-B 的頂視圖
  • 22XE1J-B 的直向正視圖
  • 22XE1J-B 的直向 -45 度側視圖
22XE1J-B 的正視圖連填充圖像
22XE1J-B 的正視圖
22XE1J-B 的 -45 度側視圖
22XE1J-B 的 -90 度側視圖
22XE1J-B 的 +45 度側視圖
22XE1J-B 的 +90 度側視圖
22XE1J-B 的後視圖
22XE1J-B 的後視圖2
22XE1J-B 的頂視圖
22XE1J-B 的直向正視圖
22XE1J-B 的直向 -45 度側視圖

主要功能

  • 亮度 (標準亮度，配備玻璃)：1,500 nits
  • IP56 級防塵防水
  • 符合多功能顯示屏的 21.5 吋尺寸
  • 運行溫度範圍廣
  • webOS 智能顯示平台
  • 網絡監控解決方案
更多

適合您企業的多功能戶外顯示屏

輪胎的廣告顯示在安裝於氣體潤滑器上部的 22XE1J。一位女士進入咖啡館，看著安裝在建築物牆壁上的 22XE1J 顯示的廣告。

*此網頁的所有圖像僅供參考。

一部 22XE1J 安裝在大樓入口處的牆上，下方有另一部 22XE1J 作預約用途。佩戴太陽眼鏡的女士正在使用 22XE1J 屏幕以觸控功能進行預約。即使在陽光直射下，屏幕畫面依然清晰可見。

明亮環境下影像
仍然清晰

22XE1J 的亮度高達 1,500 nits，在明亮環境下仍能展示清晰影像。

此外，出眾的影像即使在佩戴太陽眼鏡時亦能清晰看見，有效傳遞各種資訊。

左圖是安裝在牆上的 22XE1J，顯示其尺寸為 21.5 吋。右方有各種屏幕類型：懸掛式、自助服務機式以及獨立安裝式。

符合多功能顯示屏的
21.5 吋尺寸

21.5 吋小巧輕便，可在各種空間中靈活使用。

尤其是，您可採用不同安裝方式，從中小企到大型企業均可善加利用。

22XE1J 可防塵、防雨、防雪，並對直射陽光提供防護。

IP56 設計帶來
安心防護

顯示屏的 IP56 封裝設計，令運作更加可靠。不但防水，亦能抵禦天氣的影響，

包括太陽、雨水、雪、塵和風造成的破壞，堪稱戶外設備的必備之選。

顯示屏能在 -30℃ 至 50℃ 的環境下正常運作。

不同溫度下仍可
流暢運作

22XE1J 能在多種溫度下流暢運行，因此戶外安裝的限制較少。

22XE1J 具有敷形塗層，可防塵垢和水份中的鹽分。

敷形塗層

敷形塗層*能夠避免電路板及電源板受塵垢、鐵粉及濕氣等因素影響，

減少受損風險。

*敷形塗層：可過濾水氣和固體碎屑的纖薄保護膜/呼吸膜

22XE1J 螢幕能夠根據環境光線來自動調整亮度。

自動亮度控制

屏幕會根據環境光線自動調節亮度。

在明亮環境下增加亮度，以獲得更清晰的影像，

而在昏暗環境中，則會降低亮度配合高效能源管理。

webOS 智能平台

四核心處理器的系統晶片 (SOC) 能夠同執行多項工作，流暢地播放畫面內容，無需使用外置媒體播放機。

 

另設 webOS 4.1 智能平台，用戶介面簡單直接，應用程式開發工具簡易易用，令用戶更加方便。

透過 webOS 平台，可輕鬆安排同時進行多項任務。

*單晶片系統

簡易內容發佈
及軟件更新

22XE1J 內置 Wi-Fi*、藍牙、Beacon，可輕鬆以無線方式發佈內容和更新靭體。特別是在使用 Beacon 和低功耗藍牙 (BLE) 時，店長可以實時完成各種推廣活動，例如向顧客提供優惠券或產品資訊。

店主可使用 Wi-Fi 或藍牙等無線連線，輕鬆發佈內容和更新韌體。

*Wi-Fi 效能或因應路由器和環境而有所差異。

網絡監控
(控制管理員)

網絡監控解決方案用法簡單，能夠讓用戶輕鬆使用。此方案讓用戶連接網絡時，可隨時隨地透過手機和電腦享有完整的控制權，還可以存取當前和以往的數據。用戶可以監控顯示屏、作出調查，以及實時遙控顯示屏。

用戶可以使用手機和手提電腦來監控顯示屏。

即時 LG ConnectedCare 服務

透過選購的 LG ConnectedCare* 服務 (LG 提供的雲端服務解決方案)，維護變得簡單又快速。遠端管理客戶工作場所的顯示器狀態，進行故障診斷和遠端控制服務，支援客戶業務的穩定運作。

LG 員工正在使用 LG 雲端監控解決方案，以遙距監控安裝在不同地方的 22XE1J 系列。

*LG ConnectedCare 服務的供應情況因地區而異，且需另行購買。因此，請聯繫 LG 的當地銷售代表，獲取更多詳細資訊。

列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    21.5"

  • 面板技術

    AHVA (IPS)

  • 背光類型

    Edge

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 實際解像度

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 亮度

    1500nit (Typ, w/ Glass)

  • 對比度

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Dynamic CR

    800,000:1

  • 色域

    NTSC 72%

  • 觀賞角度（水平 x 垂直）

    178 x 178

  • 色深（色彩數目）

    8bit, 16.7Million colors

  • 回應時間

    25ms (G to G)

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Anti glare, 3H (Haze 25%)

  • 壽命

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • 運作時間（小時/日）

    24/7

  • 縱向/橫向

    Yes / Yes

  • QWP（四分之一波片）

    Yes (Apply on glass)

機械規格

  • 邊框色彩

    Black

  • 邊框闊度

    38.3mm (R/L), 24.0mm (T/B)

  • 重量（屏身）

    8.7 kg

  • 包裝後的重量

    10 kg

  • 顯示器尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    557.3 x 319.8 x 66 mm

  • VESA 標準安裝介面

    100x100

  • 紙箱尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    632 x 394 x 187 mm

環境狀況

  • 操作溫度

    -30°C to 50 °C

  • 操作濕度

    5 % to 100 %

電源

  • 電源供應

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    Built-In Power

耗電量

  • BTU（英國熱單位）

    290 (Typ), 393 (Max)

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • 關機

    0.5W↓

  • 最大

    115W

  • 標準

    85W (Full White)
    36W (IEC 62087)

認證

  • 安全

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

軟件兼容性

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkiye

配件

  • 基本

    Remote Controller (including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

特殊功能

  • 傾斜度（朝下）

    Yes (Max -15º degree, Face Down) PP

  • IP 級別

    IP56

  • 陽光直射

    Yes