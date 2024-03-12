We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
明亮環境下影像
仍然清晰
22XE1J 的亮度高達 1,500 nits，在明亮環境下仍能展示清晰影像。
此外，出眾的影像即使在佩戴太陽眼鏡時亦能清晰看見，有效傳遞各種資訊。