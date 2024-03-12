About Cookies on This Site

XF3C Series

規格

支援

XF3C Series

55XF3C

XF3C Series

(0)
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55" Class (54.64" measured diagonally)

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    3000

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)

  • External Control

    RS232C (In/Out), RJ45

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    9.9mm (L/R),12mm (T/B)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1,235.4 x 709.4 x 106 mm

  • Weight(Head)

    27.0kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 50°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) / 0°C to 40°C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ./Max

    230 W / 310 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    100 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    RU / CB scheme

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • webOS

    webOS 1.0

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign W

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 batteries included), Power Cord, IR extension cable/PCB, HDMI Cable, Manual, IR BRKT (Only in 75")

  • Optional

    KT-SP0, AN-WF500 *Stand is not available