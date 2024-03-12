27 吋觸控嵌入式顯示屏

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
45 度傾斜 (面朝上)
安裝
顯示屏安裝在低處時，通常會傾斜放置，方便用家舒適觀看。考慮到這一點，27TNF3K 支援最多 45 度傾斜的安裝。