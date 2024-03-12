About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
One:Quick Flex

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

One:Quick Flex

43HT3WN-M

One:Quick Flex

()
  • 43HT3WN-M 的正視圖連填充圖片 (* 模擬螢幕影像 * 支架需另外購買)
  • 43HT3WN-M 的正視圖 (* 支架需另外購買)
  • 43HT3WN-M 的正視圖，垂直顯示模式 (* 支架需另外購買)
  • 43HT3WN-M 的 +45 度側視圖 (* 支架需另外購買)
  • 43HT3WN-M 的 -45 度側視圖 (* 支架需另外購買)
  • 於 43HT3WN-M 右上方拍攝之圖片 (* 支架需另外購買)
  • 43HT3WN-M 的頂部特寫 (* 支架需另外購買)
  • 43HT3WN-M 的後視圖 (* 支架需另外購買)
43HT3WN-M 的正視圖連填充圖片 (* 模擬螢幕影像 * 支架需另外購買)
43HT3WN-M 的正視圖 (* 支架需另外購買)
43HT3WN-M 的正視圖，垂直顯示模式 (* 支架需另外購買)
43HT3WN-M 的 +45 度側視圖 (* 支架需另外購買)
43HT3WN-M 的 -45 度側視圖 (* 支架需另外購買)
於 43HT3WN-M 右上方拍攝之圖片 (* 支架需另外購買)
43HT3WN-M 的頂部特寫 (* 支架需另外購買)
43HT3WN-M 的後視圖 (* 支架需另外購買)

主要功能

  • 解像度：4K 超高清畫質 (3,840 × 2,160)
  • 亮度：350 nit
  • 鏡頭：全高清 (1,920 × 1,080), 88° FoV
  • 音效：2.0 聲道 (10W + 10W)
  • 咪高峰：3 米接收範圍
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (Basic)
更多

LG One：Quick Flex 屢獲殊榮

LG One:Quick Flex 相繼獲得 CES Innovative Awards 及 Red Dot Award，技術和設計已獲得全球認可。

 

CES Innovative Awards 及 Red Dot Award

One:Quick Flex
專為協作而設

兩人在非正式的空間中使用 One:Quick Flex 進行視像會議中。後方桌子的另外兩個人正在進行會議，他們把 One:Quick Flex垂直翻轉，並透過專用觸控筆在螢幕上標記或書寫。

*相機鏡像模式僅適用於部分應用程式。
*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

內置咪高峰、相機和喇叭的特寫影像，以說明裝置的重要功能。

One:Quick Flex

 

專為簡單快捷地進行視像通話而設

43 吋 LG One:Quick Flex 的設有內置鏡頭、咪高峰和喇叭，無須為網上會議和通話的技術接駁而感壓力，也不用再承受因連線和設定視像會議時造成的不便。

「觸控及繪畫」功能 協作更佳

One:Quick Flex 配備 In-Cell Touch 技術，將意念化為現實。配備專用的觸控筆，輕鬆做筆記和繪畫。作品內容更會儲存為檔案，透過手機進行分享。

-

-

-
數人使用 LG One:Quick Flex 討論和分享意念。 一個人使用專用觸控筆在 One:Quick Flex 螢幕中顯示的數據上做筆記。 One:Quick Flex 發送的影像顯示在一位女士的手機中。
數人使用 LG One:Quick Flex 討論和分享意念。 一個人使用專用觸控筆在 One:Quick Flex 螢幕中顯示的數據上做筆記。 One:Quick Flex 發送的影像顯示在一位女士的手機中。
數人使用 LG One:Quick Flex 討論和分享意念。 一個人使用專用觸控筆在 One:Quick Flex 螢幕中顯示的數據上做筆記。 One:Quick Flex 發送的影像顯示在一位女士的手機中。
數人使用 LG One:Quick Flex 討論和分享意念。 一個人使用專用觸控筆在 One:Quick Flex 螢幕中顯示的數據上做筆記。 One:Quick Flex 發送的影像顯示在一位女士的手機中。
數人使用 LG One:Quick Flex 討論和分享意念。 一個人使用專用觸控筆在 One:Quick Flex 螢幕中顯示的數據上做筆記。 One:Quick Flex 發送的影像顯示在一位女士的手機中。
數人使用 LG One:Quick Flex 討論和分享意念。 一個人使用專用觸控筆在 One:Quick Flex 螢幕中顯示的數據上做筆記。 One:Quick Flex 發送的影像顯示在一位女士的手機中。
數人使用 LG One:Quick Flex 討論和分享意念。 一個人使用專用觸控筆在 One:Quick Flex 螢幕中顯示的數據上做筆記。 One:Quick Flex 發送的影像顯示在一位女士的手機中。

-
數人使用 LG One:Quick Flex 討論和分享意念。 一個人使用專用觸控筆在 One:Quick Flex 螢幕中顯示的數據上做筆記。 One:Quick Flex 發送的影像顯示在一位女士的手機中。

-
數人使用 LG One:Quick Flex 討論和分享意念。 一個人使用專用觸控筆在 One:Quick Flex 螢幕中顯示的數據上做筆記。 One:Quick Flex 發送的影像顯示在一位女士的手機中。

-

*提供一支觸控筆。
*註釋和繪畫需要專用應用程式(MS Whiteboard 就緒)

LG One:Quick Flex 置於辦公室和休息室之間，展示著其滾輪。

可移動式支架

One:Quick Flex 透過滾輪移動，可在任何室內地方使用。不論是私人辦公室，還是公用休息室，One:Quick Flex 均可用作視像會議、設計示範、協作活動等。

*支架需另行購買。
*產品需要插入適合的電源才能運作。

影像顯示 LG One:Quick Flex 可以水平(逆時針)和垂直(順時針)旋轉。

旋轉螢幕

One:Quick Flex 使用的專用支架可旋轉螢幕，按照內容比例垂直或水平轉向，使用更廣泛。

*支架需另行購買。手動旋轉螢幕。
*如要水平使用裝置，用家可以逆時針旋轉，並反方向旋轉以切換回橫向模式。
*部分應用程式不支援垂直顯示模式。

不論裝置是在橫向或肖像模式，支架高度都可提升至 9.5 厘米。

可調整高度

支架高度可以上下調整，以配合用家的姿勢或高度。(高度相差達 9.5 厘米)

*以手動調整高度。

影像顯示 LG One:Quick Flex 的主螢幕類似行動觸控 UX 的螢幕。

易用的 UX 及使用更多程式

One:Quick Flex 觸控式 UX 的設計類似於手機觸控 UX 的設計，讓裝置簡單易用。此外，基於 Windows 的操作系統，讓用家輕鬆在巨大的應用程式和工具資料庫中安裝和執行他們想要的程式。

*模擬螢幕影像僅供參考。

一位女士在煮食時使用語音指令控制 One:Quick Flex。

語音指令

用家可透過語音指令執行關鍵功能，無需觸控螢幕。

*使用語音指令僅限於某些特定功能：電源、音量、內置應用程式、鏡頭、閱讀模式

時尚設計 融入空間

除了傳統黑色，One:Quick Flex 的流線外型及時尚米色，
完美融入室內裝修佈局。

One:Quick Flex 和諧融入米色背景和米色系室內裝潢。
One:Quick Flex 和諧融入米色背景和米色系室內裝潢。

建議在以下場景使用：

LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習

LG One: Quick Flex

43 吋 4K 超高清觸控螢幕設有可移動式支架，適合在不同環境使用。

LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習

診所

遙距執行簡單諮詢或醫學測試，無需與患者面見。

LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習

遠距醫療

在家方便地諮詢醫生，沒有時間和空間限制。

LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習

協作工作空間

員工可以透過繪畫和書寫自由說明其創意意念。

LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習

設計辦公室

在同一地方與客戶進行會議、示範及簽約。

LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習

病房和療養院

與親友緊密連繫。

LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習

視像通話

與很久不見的親友進行生動的視像通話。

LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習

在家工作

在家高效輕鬆地處理公司工作和進行視像會議。

LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習

幼稚園

為小孩而設的互動教學工具。

小孩在課堂中的繪畫和寫作可儲存為影像檔案。

LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習

遙距學習

實時參加網上課堂並在課堂資料上做筆記。

LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習
LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習
LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習
LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習
LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習
LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習
LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習
LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習
LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習
LG One Quick Flex、醫生診所、遠距醫療、協作工作空間、設計辦公室、醫院病房和療養院、視像通話、在家工作、幼稚園、遙距學習

*例子僅為提供資料；LG 不提供個別解決方案或服務。
*取決於使用的應用程式，螢幕設置和功能支援可能有異。

列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    43"

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 背光類型

    Edge

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 實際解像度

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 亮度

    350nit (Typ.)

  • 對比度

    1000:1

  • 色域

    NTSC 72%

  • 觀賞角度（水平 x 垂直）

    178x178

  • 色深（色彩數目）

    10-bit(D),1.07 Billion colors

  • 回應時間

    9ms

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Haze (12%, in-TOUCH Pol.)

  • 壽命

    50,000Hrs (min.)

  • 運作時間（小時/日）

    24/7

  • 縱向/橫向

    YES / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI 輸入

    YES(2)

  • DP 輸入

    YES(1, USB Type C)

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    YES(1)

  • USB 輸入

    USB3.1 Type A(2), USB Type C(1)

  • DP 輸出

    YES(1, USB Type C(DP ALT MODE))

機械規格

  • 邊框色彩

    Black

  • 邊框闊度

    13.9 / 13.9 / 13.9 / 16.5 mm

  • 重量（屏身）

    12.7kg

  • 包裝後的重量

    15.1kg

  • 顯示器尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4mm

  • 顯示器尺寸（連支架）（闊 x 高 x 深）

    Floor stand : 973.2(H) x 1198.1(V) x 610.0(D)mm (Landscape)
    Floor stand : 662.0(H) x 1360.9(V) x 610.0(D)mm (Portrait)
    Desktop stand : 973.2(H) x 641.2(V) x 242.3(D)mm

  • VESA 標準安裝介面

    200x200

  • 紙箱尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1056 x 690 x 152mm (W/O Stand)

  • 重量（屏身+支架）

    (Head + Stand) 15.4kg
    (Head + Floor Stand) 29.3kg

功能 - 硬件

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內置）

    802.11ac 2x2

  • 溫度感應器

    YES

  • 自動亮度感應器

    YES

  • 本機密鑰操作

    YES

功能 - 軟件

  • 操作系統版本 (webOS)

    Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)

  • 啟動標誌圖像

    YES

  • 無訊號影像

    YES

  • 旋轉螢幕

    YES

  • 智能節能

    YES

  • PM 模式

    YES

  • 網絡喚醒

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

環境狀況

  • 操作溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 操作濕度

    10% to 80%

電源

  • 電源供應

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    Built-In Power

耗電量

  • BTU（英國熱單位）

    55.68349

  • 智能節能 (70%)

    30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • 關機

    0.5W↓

  • 最大

    190W

  • 標準

    75W

音效

  • 喇叭（內置）

    YES(10W x 2)

認證

  • 安全

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ERP / 能源之星

    YES / NO

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Türkçe

配件

  • 基本

    HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Warranty Card, IG

  • 選購

    1 pole Desktop Stand(ST-43HT), Floor Stand(ST-43HF)

專用功能 - 觸控

  • 可觸控對象大小

    Ø8 mm

  • 回應時間（Windows 10 PC 上的「Paint」應用程式）

    35mm ↓

  • 準確度（標準）

    3.5mm

  • 介面

    USB1.1

  • 操作系統支援

    Windows 10 or higher

  • 多點觸控

    MAX 10 Points

專用功能 - ONE:QUICK

  • CPU

    AMD Ryzen R1505G

  • 記憶體 (RAM)

    8GB

  • 儲存空間

    SSD 256GB

  • 圖形

    AMD Radeon Vega

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac 2x2

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • 啟動列

    YES

  • Home Dashboard 家居儀表板

    YES

  • 分屏_全/半

    YES

  • 屏幕截圖

    YES

  • 會議（聲音）記錄

    YES

  • 檔案分享

    YES

  • One:Quick Share 兼容性

    YES

  • One:Quick Remote Meeting

    YES

  • 閱讀模式（藍光）

    YES

  • 內置應用程式

    Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) Netflix, MS Whiteboard (Download link)

  • 相機_解像度

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • 相機_視野 (FoV)

    88°

  • 咪高峰_陣列

    2EA

  • 咪高峰_接收範圍

    3m

  • 保養

    3 Years (Panel)
    1 Year (PC Board)