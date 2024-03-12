We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
M3800S
商用顯示屏
(0)
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
商用顯示屏
一般
-
屏幕面積
38
-
長寬比
17:5
-
解像度
1366*398
-
亮度((cd/m2)
450 cd/m²
-
對比度
1,000:1
-
回應時間(ms)
8ms
-
觀賞角度
178/178
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距()
1631004
-
表面處理
Hard Coating(3H) Anti-glare
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
能源
-
功率型（適配器或二合一）
LIPS
-
rmal On(Typ.)
88W
-
省電 /睡眠模式（最大）
2W (RGB) / 2W (DVI)
特殊功能
-
節能
0
機械
-
尺寸（寬 *深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
38.9 x 13" x 3.6"
-
盒子
42.6” x 18.3” x 7.5”
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（無支架）
35.3 lb
-
盒子
41.9lb
配件
-
