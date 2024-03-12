We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
所有規格
面版
屏幕面積
42"
面版類型
IPS
長寬比
16 : 9
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
亮度
500cd/m2
對比度
1,300:1
動態對比度
40,000:1
觀賞角度
178 x 178
反應時間
9 ms (G to G)
連接
輸入 (後方)
數字
HDMI/DVI(1)with HDCP
模擬
Component(BNC 1), Composite(BNC 1), RGB(1)
音效
RGB/DVI(3.5Φ 1) , Component(RCA 1), Composite(RCA 1)
外置操控
RS232C(1), RJ45(1)
USB
Yes(1)
輸出 (後方)
Analog
RGB(1), Composite(BNC 1)
音效
Composite(RCA 1), 外置揚聲器
外置操控
RS232C(1)
音效
平衡
Yes
自動音量
Yes
音響能源
20W(10W x 2)
揚聲器開關
Yes
原音技術 II
Yes
音效模式
標準、音樂、影院、運動、遊戲
實物規格
邊框寬度
30.4mm
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
99.56cm x 58.76cm x 11.37cm
重量
19.70kg
VESA標準掛牆接口
600 x 400
特殊功能
更多
溫度感測、USB 播放、排列模式 (最多5X5)、ISM Method、鎖定功能
環境狀況
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
電源消耗
200W (一般)
DPMS
1W(RGB), 1W(HDMI/DVI)
關機
0.5W
標準 (證書認可)
安全性
UL, cUL, CB scheme, TUV
EMC
FCC Class "A", VCCI, C-tick, CE, KCC
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes(Energy Star 5.1)
媒體播放兼容性
外置媒體播放器
Yes
Slot PC compatible (optional)
Yes
軟件兼容性
Supersign Compatibility
Elite-S, eZ-net Manager
配件
包括
搖控器、電源線、RGB 線、說明書、ESG
可選擇
AP-WX60 (掛牆) ST4210K (支架), SP0000K (喇叭)