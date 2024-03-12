We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SE3KB 65"
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
32"
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
亮度
350cd/m2
-
對比度
1,100:1
-
動態對比度
500,000 : 1
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 1%(Typ.))
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
18 hours
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
連接
-
輸入
------------------------------------
-
數碼 (配備 HDCP)
HDMI(1), DVI(1)
-
模擬
RGB (1)
-
音效
Yes (1)
-
外置操控
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
輸出
------------------------------------
-
外置操控
RS232C (1)
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
邊框寬度
13mm(T/R/L), 18mm(B)
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
729.4mm x 428.9mm x 55.5mm
-
重量
5.4kg
-
屏幕及底座(選項) 尺寸
729.4mm x 481mm x 154.2mm
-
重量 (屏幕及底座)
6.2kg
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
200 x 200
特殊功能
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
RGB, HDMI, DVI, USB1, USB2
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, Orbiter, inversion, Washing Bar, User image
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass Color, Gamma
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
Yes (PC/DTV)
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
DPM wake up
Yes
-
節能
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Dongle ready
-
USB Cloning
Logo image download, EzDownload, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
Contents scheduling
USB
-
Calibration mode
Yes
-
DST
Yes
-
Screen Off Schedule
Yes
-
Time sync Clock
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Holiday schedule
Yes
-
Firmware update (LAN)
Yes
-
Local time auto setting
Yes
-
Overlay touch
Yes
-
Still image
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
Limited mode
Input source change, Menu Display, OSD Display
-
Power on Default
Input source, A/V Setting, Aspect Ratio
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Digital Audio input
Yes
-
Power on Delay
0 ~ 255
-
Pivot Mode
Yes
-
OSD Portrait Mode
0,90,270
-
intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Password change
Yes
-
SetID Setup
Manual, Auto
-
Configuration Setup
Sprash upset Time, USB auto Playback, Screen saver Cube
-
Lock mode
USB
-
Fail over
USB, RGB, DVI, HDMI
-
SuperSign Server Setup
Player name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
No Signal image (Up to 5MB)
Yes
環境狀況
-
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
-
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
內置電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
50W
-
電源消耗 (智能節能)
35W
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes(Energy Star 6.0)
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
配件
-
基本
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
可選擇
Stand(ST-322T), Wall bracket(LSW230B)