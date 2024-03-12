We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42LS73C-B
所有規格
基本規格
-
屏幕尺寸
41.92 inches(1064.67mm) diagonal
-
屏幕類型
IPS
-
比例
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
像素數(H x V x 3)
6,220,800
-
亮度
500cd/m2
-
對比度
1,300:1
-
動態對比度
500,000:1
-
色域
72%
-
可視角度(H x V)
178x178
-
色彩深度
1.07 Billion
-
反應時間
8ms(G to G BW) typ.
-
屏幕表面處理
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)
-
屏幕壽命
50,000 Hrs min.
-
操作時間
24Hrs/ 7Days
-
安裝方向
Portrait & Landscape
影像(PC)
-
最大輸入解像度
1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, DisplayPort, OPS)
-
建議解像度
1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, DisplayPort, OPS)
-
水平掃描頻率
30 ~ 83kHz(HDMI, DVI-D/OPS, DisplayPort)
-
垂直掃描頻率
56 ~ 60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D/OPS, DisplayPort)
-
像素反應
148.5MHz(HDMI, DVI-D/OPS, DisplayPort)
-
同步兼容
Digital
-
影像輸入
HDMI1, HDMI2, DVI-D/OPS(Selectable), DisplayPort
-
圖像模式
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Photo, Expert, Calibration
-
色溫
Warm50 ~ Cool50 (Sports, Game, APS only)
音效
-
平衡
Yes
-
音效
20W(10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
揚聲器開/關
Yes
-
清晰語音II
Yes
-
虛擬環迴立體聲加強版
Yes
-
等化器
Yes
-
音效模式
Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
輸入
-
HDMI
2, HDCP2.2
-
DP
1, HDCP1.3
-
DVI-D
1, HDCP2.2
-
OPS
HDCP1.4
-
音效輸入
1, DVI
-
USB
USB3.0(1)
-
HDTV 格式
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
輸出
-
數碼 (DHCP)
DP
-
音效輸出
1
-
外置揚聲器輸出
1 (L/R), 8Ω
外部控制
-
RS232C 輸入
1
-
RS232C 輸出
1
-
RJ45
1
-
紅外線/光亮度感應器
1
-
像素感應器
1
規格
-
邊框顏色
Black
-
邊框闊度
7.4mm(T/L/R/U even)
-
屏幕尺吋(闊 x 高 x 深)
94.9cm x 55.5cm x 3.2cm
-
重量(屏幕)
12.5kg
-
屏幕連座枱架(選購)尺吋(闊 x 高 x 深)
94.9cm x 61.8cm x 29.8cm
-
重量(屏幕連座枱架)
13.9kg
-
屏幕連座枱架(選購)及揚聲器尺吋(闊 x 高 x 深)
94.9cm x 61.8cm x 29.8cm
-
重量(屏幕連座枱架及揚聲器)
14.7kg
-
包裝尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）
104.5cm x 64.5cm x 12.7cm
-
包裝重量
14.8kg
-
VESATM 標準掛牆架界面
400 x 400
功能特色
-
溫度感應
Yes
-
自動亮度感應器
Yes
-
傾斜模式
Yes(Up to 15x15)
-
自然拼湊
Yes
-
輸入選擇
DVI-D, HDMI, Display Port, USB, OPS
-
亮度/對比/背光
Yes
-
語言(OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
語言(USB播放)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
語言(選單)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
語言(ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM方式
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar
-
進階
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma
-
時間
Clock, On/Off Time, Auto Off,Automatic Standby
-
輸入標籤
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
開機狀態選擇
Standby, PWR, LST
-
操控方式
IR operation, Local key operation
-
DPM選擇
Yes
-
DPM喚醒
Yes (Digital: Clock / Clock+Data selectable)
-
省電模式
Yes(Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
智能省電
Yes
-
USB檔案播放
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
Yes/Yes (2)
-
內置儲存
16GB(System 4GB + Available 12GB)
-
Wi-Fi
Dongle Ready(802.11n combo)
-
USB 複製
Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
簡易亮度控制
Yes
-
內容排程
USB, Internal memory
-
校正模式
Yes
-
日光節約時間(夏令時間)
Yes
-
同步模式
Time Sync, Content Sync, Network Sync
-
PM 模式
Yes
-
假期模式
Yes
-
韌體更新(LAN)
Yes
-
自動設定本地時間
Yes
-
靜態影像診斷
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
限制使用模式(OSD, 設定)
Yes (USB, Local key, IR, OSD)
-
網路喚醒
Yes
-
數碼音效輸入
Yes
-
延遲喚醒
0 ~ 250
-
內容旋轉
0, 90, 180, 270
-
垂直OSD
0, 90, 180, 270
-
智能自動
Yes
-
更改密碼
Yes
-
SetID 設定
Manual, Auto
-
變更設定
USB auto Playback
-
鎖定模式
USB
-
故障轉移
USB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory
-
SuperSign 伺服器設定
SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
媒體分享
Mirroring, SoftAP
-
Beacon
Yes
-
內置模版
Yes
-
屏幕檢查
Yes
-
OPS PC 電源控制
Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable
操作環境
-
操作溫度
0 °C to 40 °C
-
操作濕度
10 % to 80 %
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
供電類型
Built-In Power
耗電量
-
Typ.
110W
-
智能省電
80W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
關機
0.5W
標準及認證
-
安全
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
兼容媒體播放
-
兼容 OPS 類型
Yes
-
外置媒體播放器
Yes (MP500/MP700)
軟件支援
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
配件
-
配件
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, QSG, Regular Book(depend on regional standard), HDMI Cable
-
選購
SP-2100(External Speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500(WiFi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA(OPS Kits), KT-SP0(Pixel Sensor)