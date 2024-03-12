We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47WS50B
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
47" Class (46.96" measured diagonal)
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
亮度
450cd/m2
-
對比度
1,300:1
-
動態對比度
500,000 : 1
-
觀賞角度
178 x 178
-
反應時間 (操作溫度內)
8 ms
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
Color gamut
72%
-
Life time
60,000 Hrs
-
Tni
110℃
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare (Haze 10%)
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
視訊 (PC)
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz(RGB), 60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5MHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate, Composite, Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium, Cool
連接
-
輸入 (後方)
------------------------------------
-
數字
HDMI(1), DVI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
模擬
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
音效
RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)
-
外置操控
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
Yes(1)
-
HDTV Formats
Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
輸出 (後方)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
音效
外置揚聲器
-
外置操控
RS232C(1), IR(1)
-
音效
------------------------------------
-
平衡
Yes
-
音響能源
20W(10W x 2)
-
揚聲器開關
Yes
-
音效模式
標準、音樂、影院、運動、遊戲
-
原音技術 II
Yes
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
邊框寬度
11.5mm
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
107.18cm x 61.6cm x 3.1cm
-
重量
15.7kg
-
屏幕及底座(選項) 尺寸
107.18cm x 69.04cm x 29.83cm
-
重量 (屏幕及底座)
17kg
-
屏幕、底座及揚聲器 尺寸
107.18cm x 69.04cm x 29.83cm
-
重量 (屏幕、底座及揚聲器)
17.9kg
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
400 x 400
特殊功能
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
AV, Composite, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI, SuperSign(Option)
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash, Orbiter, Inversion
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, MAC Address, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes (PC/DTV)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
節能
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
Yes
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
內置電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
120W
-
電源消耗 (智能節能)
85W
-
電源消耗 (DPM)
1W(Set Only), 2W(With External Device)
-
電源消耗 (關機)
0.5W
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL, cUL, CB scheme, TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", VCCI, C-tick, CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
媒體播放兼容性
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
Yes
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign Elite -c
Yes
-
Supersign Elite-w lite
Yes (Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control)
配件
-
包括
搖控器、電源線、RGB 線、說明書、ESG、IR接收器
-
可選擇
AP-WX60 / AP-WX70 (Wall Mount), SP-2000(Speaker), ST-200T(Stand)