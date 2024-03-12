About Cookies on This Site

Standard Premium LS75C Series

規格

支援

Standard Premium LS75C Series

49LS75C

Standard Premium LS75C Series

列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    48.50 inches (1232.00mm) diagonal

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    700

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio in, OPS

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45, IR / Light sensor, Pixel sensor, USB 3.0

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker out

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    7.4 mm (T/L/R/B even)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1,095 x 637 x 32 mm

  • Weight(Head)

    15.6kg

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    400mm x 400mm

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign W

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, QSG, Regular book (depend on regional standard), HDMI cable

  • Optional

    SP-2100 (External speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel sensor)